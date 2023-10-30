Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China Selloff: Trading The Worst-Performing Single-Stock And ETFs In 2023

Oct. 30, 2023 8:50 AM ETPGJ, FXI, ASHR, CHIQ, FLCH, CNYA, MCHI, GXC, KGRN, KWEB, KBA, CXSE, KSTR, CQQQ, ECNS
Summary

  • China's CSI 300 index hits a 4.5-year low, sparking concerns about the property sector's impact on the broader financial markets.
  • Chinese stocks have experienced a significant decline in 2023, reversing their previous strong performance.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the People's Bank of China and plans for a new fiscal stimulus package aim to bolster sentiment in the financial markets.

China Yuan banknote with binary number for digital banking technology transformation and crypto currency concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

One of China's major stock indices-the CSI 300-recently slumped to a 4.5-year low.

By Andrew Prochnow

Recently, a significant indicator for Chinese stocks reached its lowest level since 2019, sparking concerns that the negative sentiment within China's struggling property sector

This article was written by

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

