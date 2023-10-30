Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARM Holdings: Its Business Model Needs Immediate Fixing

Oct. 30, 2023 8:53 AM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM)
John Moumtsakis profile picture
John Moumtsakis
120 Followers

Summary

  • Arm is facing serious challenges like a slowdown of its growth rate, an emerging threat from RISC-V, and significant exposure to Chinese opaque business practices.
  • The company's business model is under review, with management considering changes on Arm's revenue policies.
  • Despite its management's concentrated efforts to take advantage of the AI hype, Arm has not reaped any benefits from the AI boom yet.
  • SoftBank's control of 90.6% of the company and its questionable involvement on ARM's pre-IPO valuation should make investors cautious.
  • Sellers of Arm's shares could regret their decision for 3 reasons.

Arm, Inc headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Despite the fact that Arm’s shares (NASDAQ:ARM) are down by approximately 28% from its recent peak at $69, we think that there is still downside potential. The Cambridge based company is priced for perfection despite some serious challenges

This article was written by

John Moumtsakis profile picture
John Moumtsakis
120 Followers
Ex-Management Consultant, currently working in the banking sector. Passionate about investments, business and international relations.Striving always for the best.Fundamental analysis advocate. I hope that you will find actionable intelligence on my articles and blog posts!If you would also like to explore opportunities in the Greek Stock Market, please do not hesitate to contact me at jmoumtsakis@live.com.Welcome to my page!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.