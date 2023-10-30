Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

During a time when most tech stocks have more or less earned back premium valuations, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) continues to trade at a discount to its peer group. Like others, the company has seen its revenue growth decelerate meaningfully due to the tough macro environment. OKTA has offset that growth with impressive margin expansion, increasing non-GAAP operating margins by around 1,500 basis points over a two-year stretch. That progress on profitability shows that this company can expand its profit margins when it chooses to, and lends credibility to valuing the stock based on price to sales multiples. The stock trades at reasonable valuations based on that metric, even if we assume that top-line growth does not accelerate as planned. The latest security breach is to blame for the stock price underperformance and creating the current buying opportunity. I reiterate my buy rating, as identity protection remains crucial in this age of cyberattacks.

OKTA Stock Price

OKTA soared during the pandemic to unsustainable heights as investors - and management - extrapolated pandemic growth rates too far. When growth disappeared upon lapping tough comparables, the stock quickly and brutally underwent a valuation reset.

Data by YCharts

I last covered OKTA in July, where I rated the stock a buy on account of the margin expansion. I continue to see value in the stock, though one must be patient on revenue growth given the reliance on an improving macro.

OKTA Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, OKTA delivered 23% YoY revenue growth to $556 million, coming in ahead of guidance for $535 million.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

This came even as OKTA saw its dollar-based net retention rate decelerate sequentially yet again to 115%. I note that this net retention rate, while lower than pandemic levels, still compares favorably against many other tech names in my coverage universe.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

OKTA managed to show some sequential growth in total customers. Customer growth has slowed down considerably due to the tough macro environment forcing companies to exercise increased discipline on IT spending, but it is promising to see OKTA still show some growth on this front.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

OKTA delivered only 8% YoY growth in remaining performance obligations (‘RPOs’), but current RPOs grew 18% YoY.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

Management considers cRPO to be the more reliable predictor of future revenues. The discrepancy between total RPO and cRPO is due to customers not wanting to commit to the same large contracts as before.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

OKTA delivered $59 million in non-GAAP operating income, up from an $15 million loss in the prior year and ahead of guidance for $38 million. While OKTA is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis, it is still quite impressive that the company has been able to transform its profitability profile in such dramatic fashion in spite of the tough macro environment. Management continues to guide for around 10% non-GAAP operating margins this year.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

OKTA ended the quarter with $2.11 billion in cash versus $1.5 billion of convertible notes. Together with the company’s improving cash flow generation, this represents a solid balance sheet position.

Looking ahead, management expects the third quarter to see 16% YoY revenue growth to $560 million, which reflects less than 1% QoQ growth. Current remaining performance obligations are expected to grow by only 13%.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

Seeking Alpha

For the full year, management now expects up to $2.215 billion in revenue, up from the prior guidance of $2.185 billion. Management also raised guidance for non-GAAP operating income to $220 million, up from $170 million. This guidance implies $581 million in fourth quarter revenues, representing just 13.9% growth.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

On the conference call, management expressed beliefs that “the environment stabilized in Q2.” However, given that guidance for the fourth quarter is implying revenue growth in the ballpark of 13% next year, stabilization still implies material deceleration from the 23% growth rate reported this past quarter. For that reason, I actually find it potentially concerning for management to be calling this a stabilizing environment, but perhaps the implication is that RPO growth can improve next year leading to stronger FY26 growth (we are currently in FY24).

Is OKTA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OKTA is a cybersecurity company focused on securing identity. In short, OKTA is a leader in providing two-factor login authentication services.

FY24 Q2 Presentation

Cybersecurity is one of the strongest secular growth stories in tech and in the broader market, though OKTA faces more competition than in other cybersecurity sub-sectors due to the commodity-like nature of its services.

OKTA found itself trading at just under 5x sales. The stock has shown relative weakness as of late, after a mid-October security breach that affected certain customers.

Seeking Alpha

The company is expected to see earnings rise rapidly as it realizes operating leverage. Unlike in prior years where such earnings estimates may have seemed farfetched, the margin expansion shown by the company in the past few quarters as well as that shown by other companies has likely increased confidence in the abilities of tech companies to boost profit margins at will.

Seeking Alpha

Consensus estimates call for an acceleration in revenue growth rates to around 20% on a sustained basis moving forward. If we assume just 15% revenue growth, 30% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), then we arrive at fair value of around 6.8x sales, implying solid upside ahead from both growth and multiple expansion. I do expect growth rates to eventually accelerate as macro conditions improve - customers have slowed down hiring growth in recent quarters, and identity security is not something that companies can go without.

What are the key risks? As mentioned earlier, OKTA faces intense competition in its sector, including from tech titan Microsoft (MSFT). It is notable that whereas OKTA was once the runaway leader in the sector according to Gartner as recently as 2019, that is no longer the case.

Okta

I find it unlikely for existing customers to move to competitors due to switching costs, but this competition may impact forward growth rates as well as put pressure on contract renewals. MGM Resorts (MGM) was in the news recently on account of being the victim of a cyberattack. MGM Resorts is a customer of OKTA and, while the cyberattack is not necessarily due to OKTA’s deficiencies but more due to the complexities of a social engineering campaign, the company may experience reputational damage from the incident. That attack might have been excusable, but this latest security breach in October might end up leading to the feared damage to the company's reputation, though it is unclear if that will impact results so quickly. While the stock appears deeply discounted on a price to sales basis, the company is not yet generating meaningful cash flows on a GAAP basis. That means that the stock may still experience considerable volatility in a market downturn, as there is no downside support from an earnings perspective.

I reiterate my buy rating for the stock as the company continues to churn on double-digit revenue growth rate while maintaining a net cash position and positive cash flow generation.