Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PTNQ: An Expensive Risk Mitigation Tool

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
826 Followers

Summary

  • The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF aims to provide investors with long exposure to the Nasdaq 100 during rising markets while avoiding market downturns.
  • PTNQ has significantly underperformed the Nasdaq 100 since its inception in 2015 but has shown relative strength during the 2022 bear market and the recent stock market sell-off.
  • While PTNQ offers downside protection, its significant underperformance over the long term makes it an expensive risk mitigation tool.
  • Investors should instead consider a diversified risk mitigation strategy including tail hedging, reduced equity exposure, and lower beta equity exposure.

Man Chases Financial Returns

DNY59

ETF Overview

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Index.

PTNQ follows a rules-based trend-following strategy that changes exposure based on 3 indicators. The strategy aims to have positive exposure

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
826 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
Article Update Today, 9:22 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (497)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Happy investing to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PTNQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PTNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.