IEO: Key Narratives Remain To Keep Oil High Despite Dissipating War Premium

The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) is exposed to commodity prices through its more than 75% allocation to E&P. PEs are still low for oil E&P, implying lateness in the cycle. We think geopolitical factors, namely Saudi Arabia, refute this idea of the market. Moreover, the near-term direction for oil is showing that the war premium around the Israel-Hamas conflict is not as large as expected. On balance though, the changed narrative around the isolation of oil assets and the staving off of peak oil concerns outweighs the negatives, even with Venezuelan output on the horizon. Also, cooperation with Iran seems less likely now in light of the conflicts in the Middle East.

IEO Breakdown

The sectoral exposures are important to point out:

Sectors (iShares.com)

The oil and gas refining business is still commodity-exposed, but the S/D dynamics are to do with demand for processing capacity versus supply. Higher demand for processed commodity products are good for these businesses. There are also some exposures here that are not commodity-levered, including pipelines and oil logistics.

However, the expressly oil-levered businesses are in E&P, the 80% exposure. Since the demand for processing has more to do with economic activity, where the picture is pretty stable, although there are positive lifts to the crack spreads due to the major maintenance season coming, oil requires a little more discussion because its factors go beyond economic activity.

Oil had rallied and then had started a bit of a decline until the outbreak of conflict between Hamas and Israel some weeks ago halted that decline and reversed it back close to recent peaks.

Data by YCharts

With the outbreak of open conflict in the Middle East, and the complex situation involving several power axes and large oil resources in the region, it followed that a war premium was placed on oil to account for the risks that a conflict in Israel might spread to other nations in the Middle East and potentially galvanise resource rich countries in the area that would be aligned against Israel to flex their power to affect oil trade or to take actions that would in turn result in some sort of reprisal that would impact their access to the Western bloc oil market. It is unclear exactly what markets would expect, but certainly, the spread of open conflict would impact the supply of oil due to the richness of the region's oil resources.

For now markets seem to be comfortable with the idea that conflict won't spread, and the war premium should be dissipating, but oil prices remain high for the benefit of E&P, and we believe there isn't much to take oil down.

The first thing to point out is that while there was demand speculation against oil earlier in the year, it has been clear that Saudi Arabia will cut production and keep oil prices high regardless of underlying demand trends. The reason we are confident that will continue is twofold. The first is that high oil prices are not great for the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia doesn't have much love for the Biden administration, as demonstrated by their unreceptiveness to Biden's gambit in 2022 to get Saudi Arabia to untap their oil and alleviate inflation. The second reason is that with the reliance on oil proven by the cost levied on the global economy from a relatively minor disruption in oil supply chains brought on by sanctions and Russian retaliation, peak oil has become less credible and the risks of stranded and isolated assets are much lower. This means the development of oil assets has risen, indeed proven by engineering activity in the West, and it also means that there's no rush for Saudi to deplete its oil reserves. It is better to get the best bang for their buck and not swamp the market at a time when demand fundamentals aren't as strong due to a general economic slowdown, mainly outside of the US, and associated declines in manufacturing.

Bottom Line

The paradigm for oil has changed. There's no rush to get away from oil exposure for the major OPEC players. While the dissipation of the war premium is a downside for the price of oil and the value of E&P activity, and there is also the fact that slowly Venezuelan production is planned to be released into the market as the US begins to remove sanctions, there is strong incentive and an already evident propensity for Saudi Arabia to continue to slow down its production and to benefit from a tighter market for longer.

Currently, PE ratios for IEO are less than 7x, implying a late-stage cycle outlook for the oil industry. While it is reasonable to be wary of the demand markets for oil at this stage in the economic cycle, we believe these supply considerations actually eliminate concerns of cyclicality for the time being, especially as of now, meaning the IEO pays back earlier rather than later, making the low multiple look way too conservative. We think there is a floor in the oil price that investors can take advantage of now before markets become more comfortable with overweight oil exposure.