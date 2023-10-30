Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: Do You Trust The 'Sell' Thesis Now?

Oct. 30, 2023 9:46 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)11 Comments
Summary

  • Ford's stock has lost close to 30% since a "Sell" thesis was assigned, compared to a 6% decline in the market.
  • Ford's Q3 results were disappointing, with a substantial loss in its Model e electric vehicle unit.
  • The tentative labor deal with the UAW, featuring substantial pay raises, is expected to cost Ford about $6.2 billion over the contract period.
  • Ford stock continues to offer investors no equity upside; And I maintain a "Sell" rating.

Ford brand logo

Vera Tikhonova

Back in June I previously wrote an article about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), arguing a clear "Sell" thesis. It was an early Sell, when most of the Street and Seeking Alpha analysts were still bullish on Ford, likely because the stock

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is market commentary only; not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Contrarian Max profile picture
Contrarian Max
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (685)
Yup dividend will be cut, only going to get worst in the near future.
H
Hbeyer
Today, 10:17 AM
Investing Group
Comments (76)
After your last article I did sell covered calls against my position. They’ll expire in January. Let’s hope 2024 gets better.
Usta Stockman profile picture
Usta Stockman
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (349)
Ford is oversold at current levels imo
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 10:27 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (470)
@Usta Stockman well, there is certainly no support coming from valuation
Usta Stockman profile picture
Usta Stockman
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (349)
@Cavenagh Research ford earned .39 cents
if we multiplied that x 4 we would get a a forward pe ratio of 6

I think there is a sound bullish argument to be made for the stock at current low of 9.69
Labor strike is over and cost have been factored.
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 10:46 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (470)
@Usta Stockman the unlevered P/E is more like 18x if you account for the $113.7 billion of net debt -- and a reasonable investor must always use the unlevered P/E!

So, a 18x adjusted P/E for a structurally losing business like Ford?
Pls, don't do it!

If you like automotive, have a look at Stellantis. They are trading at a 2x unlevered P/E. Deep, deep value.
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (723)
I agree with this article. I also think Ford needs to go back to making fuel efficient gasoline sedans that are profitable. Why they stopped making them is very short sightedness. Maybe focus on only 1-2 EVs only. The dividend may get cut soon thanks to EV losses.
cjherr58 profile picture
cjherr58
Today, 10:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (419)
@Economist 101 If the dividend gets cut, hello $2. Big buyer at that price.
P
Pafciox
Today, 10:36 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
@cjherr58 I guess that we would not even reach $5, because China/Saudi/Qatari would already buy the company at such a price
C
Chop
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (421)
@Economist 101
"I agree with this article. I also think Ford needs to go back to making fuel efficient gasoline sedans that are profitable. Why they stopped making them is very short sightedness. "

The answer was simple, sedans weren't profitable.
