Tesla: Fairly High Margins Despite Continued Price Declines

Oct. 30, 2023 9:50 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)5 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla's electric vehicle deliveries exceeded expectations, reaching 435 thousand EVs in 3Q 2023.
  • Despite price cuts, Tesla's margins remained strong and better than expected.
  • Tesla announced the start of pilot production for the Cybertruck and plans to mass-produce 250 thousand EVs by 2025.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Investment thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric vehicle ("EV") Q3 deliveries exceeded our expectations of 420 thousand EVs and totaled 435 thousand EVs, despite plant shutdowns for production upgrades. Continued price cuts did not result in a critical

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.73K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

s
sr1952
Today, 10:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.6K)
From the title I was expecting the author to defend Tesla's Q3 margins but instead he grabs some Q2 stuff and then makes rosy predictions. Why not comment on the 7.6% operating margin from Q3? The falling gross margins? Tesla has automotive-like margins and is no longer the industry leader. But the stock is still priced in the stratosphere. This is not good folks.
T
TaylorMill
Today, 10:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.01K)
Author's eyes glossed over? Reality hard to see - or just neurotic unwillingness to accept what is happening with EV economics in general and specifically Tesla?

As a shareholder, I know Tesla can get through this, but we as shareholders should recognize that even the current and near term share price is not going to stay this high until the economic backdrop for EVs improves.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (12K)
Is Elon next?

“Cruise pauses driverless vehicle operations across US amid safety probe”
www.foxbusiness.com/...
l
litwos
Today, 10:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.21K)
No union
M
Mojo_hk
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (1.07K)
Tesla margins are now below the big ICE mfrs if you back out regulatory credits. Tesla does sources most of their batteries in China. Missed the qtr on multiple vectors. They need 475k cars in Q4 to hit 1. 8 mm which would be a record qtr. And Highland is not yet shipping in volume with deliveries on China expected about 6 weeks out. China October # is running even worse than July was so Q4 looks like it's at risk again the world's second largest market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

