Tesla: Elon Musk Has A Problem

Oct. 30, 2023 7:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)NIO, NIOIF, NVDA, TSM, TSMWF7 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s weak Q3 performance suggests it is no longer a guaranteed investment in the current environment.
  • The ongoing electric vehicle price war could further contract Tesla's margins and limit its long-term potential.
  • Rising interest rates and geopolitical risks pose additional challenges for Tesla's business and could disrupt its operations and projects in the foreseeable future.
Tech CEOs Attend Sen. Schumer"s Senate AI Forum

Nathan Howard

Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) weak performance in Q3 indicates that the company is no longer a no-brainer investment in the current environment, which is full of macroeconomic and geopolitical risks that have already begun to negatively

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.13K Followers
Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based proprietary trader working at a prop firm. He has been successfully investing personally and professionally since 2015. He combines his knowledge of international relations with his passion for global markets to identify good investments based on momentum and special situations with a specific focus on tech companies. Bohdan leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi and/or BlackSquare Capital is/are not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's/It's/They're solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

C
Carlos T Baez
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
Premium
Comments (98)
TSLA will trade down to $82 within 12 months, technically speaking. Bet On it.
InvestingRevealed profile picture
InvestingRevealed
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Premium
Comments (2.03K)
You:
“Not only could the contraction of Tesla’s margins continue due to the rise of competition ”

What competition?

Here are unit sales for the top players in the U.S. in Q3/23:
caredge.com/...

1. Tesla: 156,621
2. Hyundai-Kia-Genesis: 30,757
3. Ford: 20,962
4. GM: 20,057

The best selling car, not just EV, in China from Jan to Sep, was the Model Y:
x.com/...

You:
“Even though its revenues during the period increased by 8.9% Y/Y to $23.35 billion, they were still below the street estimates by $790 million.”

Tesla’s volume dropped in Q3 2023 because of the planned factory shut downs to upgrade for the new Model 3. Most likely, this will rebound in Q4 2023 and beyond, for these reasons:

1. No factory shut down

2. Selling upgraded Model 3

3. Since 2019, the Model 3’s total cost of ownership was as cheap or cheaper than Toyota Camry’s (emergentfutures.com/...). Then, the Model 3’s total cost of ownership became similar to Toyota Corolla’s (thedriven.io/...). Then, the Model 3 became cheaper to buy than the Toyota Camry in California (thedriven.io/...). As of Oct 2023, the Model 3 purchase price is on par with Toyota Corolla and entry level Model 3 is $9,000 less than the average price car in the US (insideevs.com/...) If consumers are really tight with their money as is suggested, this should be a big catalyst as Model 3 takes sales away from other cars.

4. Cybertruck. Even if they sell 10,000 units, that’s half of all the EVs that Ford sold in the last 3 months.

5. Tax credit will be deducted at point of purchase, which will reduce the monthly cost.

6. YouTubers will provide millions of dollars of more free advertising of Tesla with the Cybertruck. They will post videos of them shooting their Cybertrucks, off-roading and doing crazy things with them to make money from YouTube. Mr. Beast is the second biggest YouTuber with 205 Million subscribers, second to T-Series’ Hindi channel in India. Yes, even more followers than Elon Musk has. Mr. Beast featured Model 3s in his recent video, which got 52M views in one day. His videos average 100-200M views each. He subscribes to only 6 people, two of which are Elon Musk and stevenmarkryan, who is a Tesla bull. This is strong evidence that Mr. Beast is a Tesla fan. Most likely, he will be featuring the Cybertruck in his videos. youtu.be/...

7. PwC surveyed consumers and found (https://youtu.be/KDiEO2sErXY):

30% of respondents intend to buy EV in next 2 years
62% of respondents intend to buy EV in next 5 years.

14% of global auto sales in 2022 were for EVs.
7.9% of US auto sales in Q3 2023 were for EVs.

Based on this survey, EV sales are going to explode and consumers want what Tesla is selling.

Early adopters stage is ending. Early majority stage is starting, which means it’s going to go exponential on the S-curve.
www.globalxetfs.com/...

You:
“Rising interest rates and geopolitical risks pose additional challenges”

At 3:40 in the above video, it shows that 60% of North American EV buyers paid CASH. Concern of interest rates is overblown.

You:
“Tesla’s business has also been affected by this price war”

This is not a price war. Tesla's mission since its beginning is to achieve sustainable energy. To do this, they want to make the EVs cheaper and cheaper, to enable gas car owners to replace them with EVs.

In the long run, margins from the EVs are irrelevant. They plan to make their money from Energy, FSD, which will be more profitable than the auto business, Robotaxis, which will be more profitable than FSD, Dojo, which will be more profitable than the auto business and Optimus, which can potentially be more profitable than all of the other businesses combined.

You:
“it’s safe to say that the contraction of margins is likely to continue in the following quarters”

Consumers in PwC’s survey disagree with you. Based on their responses, EV sales are going to explode.

You:
“DOJ investigation”

This is a joke of an attempt on your part to spread FUD. This investigation is immaterial to Tesla.

You:
“One of those risks is a potential further hike of interest rates by the Federal Reserve.”

Are you deliberating trying to mislead readers? There is also a potential for interest rate cuts.

You:
“Let’s not forget that the Sino-American trade war which started back in 2018 is not over yet”

More attempts on your part to spread meaningless FUD? And during this war since 2018, how has Tesla performed?

You:
“European Union is on the brink of starting a trade war with China due to the flood of Chinese-made EVs, which include Tesla‘s Shanghai-made cars:

More FUD. EU is investigating subsidies. China stopped giving subsidies on Jan 2023.

“chips for its Optimus robot and Dojo supercomputer are manufactured by Taiwan”

More FUD. So what? If you’re going to invest based on that, then you should sell every technology stock. Also, Tesla is working on making its own chips.

There’s also a good probability that China won’t be invading anytime soon: https://youtu.be/hfjTUvzaZ7s

“ risk that Tesla won’t be able to properly realize its AI and full self-driving ambitions in one of the most important consumer markets”

More FUD. Even if Tesla realizes AI and full self-driving in the West, TSLA’s stock will be a multi-bagger.

Tesla FSD is now faster, safer, cheaper and better in many ways than Waymo and Cruise:
seekingalpha.com/...
It’s interesting that you ignored the upside potential of this.

You also ignored Dojo (which is a factor in Morgan Stanley’s $380 price target) and Optimus:
seekingalpha.com/...
m
massaman
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
Comments (106)
@InvestingRevealed Obviously you are dreamin man. And you must be a Tesla Fan-boy. Everything you wrote is past history. EV fires will just about end EV sales. Fear is the enemy of man.
Rachel12 profile picture
Rachel12
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Premium
Comments (42)
Musk had a “challenge” that can be overcome imo. He is incredibly intelligent & extremely gifted. I admire his ability to overcome the circumstances & I am a long term bull on this AI Leader. Bullish😘
m
massaman
Yesterday, 7:53 PM
Comments (106)
@Rachel12 You're kidding, right. EE-Long has lied on just about everything. The only thing he has accomplished is to get people to make cars.
J
Jamamb40
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (719)
Geopolitical risk is a risk to all people. Everyone overlooks the storage part of the company. The risks outlined in this article are true, but much worse for ANY company with debt. Tesla has basically none. The automotive industry is producing more vehicles than are needed, a surplus. So it comes down to who sells and who doesn’t. Legacy manufacturers have a choice to make, ICE, or lose money trying to catch Tesla, and they are choosing ICE. It’s basically Tesla, battery production is ramping and costs will go down. The Tesla story is intact. All the automakers are dealing with the problems you outlined, plus UAW, this is great to watch.
Rachel12 profile picture
Rachel12
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Premium
Comments (42)
@Jamamb40 Excellent points & I agree 100% with your comments. Musk is an amazing businessman & has contributed so much to the automobile industry as well to our world. I love his mission in life to make things better for everyone.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

