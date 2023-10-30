Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Is Set To Let The Market Burn As Tech Stocks Slide Down The 'Slope Of Hope'

Oct. 30, 2023
Summary

  • Traders are likely looking for some reassurance from the Fed at this Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
  • They're unlikely to get it with inflation still too high and not showing much progress towards the Fed's 2% target.
  • Investors who overpaid for stocks and property thinking that interest rates would fall to justify their investments could now be in trouble.
  • Without an earnings miracle, the "magnificent seven" NASDAQ stocks that have led the market are likely to slide down the "slope of hope."
  • Valuation models indicate that the S&P 500 is overvalued by roughly 20% compared with current levels of interest rates.

Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting At The Treasury Department

Kevin Dietsch

Music is the silence between the notes.

-Claude Debussy

With stocks off roughly 10% since their July highs, market participants are watching this week's FOMC meeting closely for signs that the Fed may signal some sort of dovish policy

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, MO, IJR, VMFXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

A
Andrew32767
Today, 10:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (85)
"In fact, if you're reading this, please share your favorites in the comments!"

ENB, BAM, OZKAP
hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (4.74K)
Anyone in "the market," sans the seven Samurai, already knows it's nothing to write home about. The Fed's mandate, unlike the BoJ, does not include support for equities, nor should it. Rather the Fed's two mandates are to manage inflation and unemployment. Like everything in economics, fixing anything always blows up another thing. That's life in the "market."
s
strendic
Today, 10:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.09K)
@Logan Kane Great article as usual, thank you! WRT your question about my favorites I am slowly DCA-ing BMY, BTI, PFE and VZ for example.

Best wishes to you...
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 10:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.35K)
I cannot recall in any of Powell’s comments, or any other Fed governor, a concern about equity markets. Perhaps I missed them, but I’d doubt it.
The markets need to be adjusted down, to stamp out the wealth effect, before the Fed is truly finished. This is an unstated desire of the Fed, but very important.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:34 AM
Premium
Comments (4.27K)
Equal weight S&P (RSP) is cheap. As well as small caps (IWM).
