PayPal Q3 Earnings Preview: So Dark That I See Light

Oct. 30, 2023 10:00 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock has been consistently declining but how much is too much?
  • Expectations going into Q3 are not indicative of a company in decline.
  • PayPal has been operating efficiently as non-transaction Opex is down big YoY.
  • The stock is technically weak and may not reverse its downward trend even with a positive Q3 earnings report.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock apparently knows no bottom, as the stock is down:

  • 38% in the last 5 years
  • 42% in the last year
  • 32% YTD
  • 32% in the last 6 months
  • 15% in the last month
  • 5% in

Comments

A
Andrewv001
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (85)
We will see what new CEO is made of on this earnings call, given the stock beatdown I expect a fair amount of pumping guidance. Think all the financial stocks are just treading water until a pivot by the fed, in which case they will rip higher, could be late 24'.

PYPL daily price action is like a boxer in the last round, keeps trying to get up then gets socked again and again
