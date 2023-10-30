Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arrow Exploration: Possible Doubling Share Price As Horizontal Drilling Transforms 2024 Production Rates

Oct. 30, 2023 10:42 AM ETArrow Exploration Corp. (AXL:CA), CSTPF
ActiveEurope profile picture
ActiveEurope
220 Followers

Summary

  • Arrow Exploration is a UK, Canada, and US listed small oil company with the majority of its production coming from Colombia.
  • The company has successfully increased its production from 590 BOPD to 2800-3000 BOPD over the past two years and aims to reach 10,000 BOPD in the future.
  • Arrow Exploration plans to drill six horizontal wells in the Carrizales Norte field in early 2024, which could significantly boost production and generate over $80 million in cash flow.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

Quick Business Overview

Arrow Exploration is mainly UK listed/traded but also Canada and US listed whilst top management are located in Canada and the bulk of production comes from Colombia. Management have a successful history of building up small

This article was written by

ActiveEurope profile picture
ActiveEurope
220 Followers
Active European Investor since mid 1990's both long and short. Worked at large, medium and small buy side only firms. Preference to focus on small/mid size companies to own for at least 3 years that can compound growth rapidly and have a multiple expansion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXL:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXL:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSTPF
--
AXL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.