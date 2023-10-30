Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock Capital Investment: A Misunderstood Deep Value Play

Scott Daly profile picture
Scott Daly
2 Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. will benefit from stabilizing higher interest rates.
  • BKCC's credit is largely not fixed rate, allowing it to increase income while expenses on debt remain the same.
  • BKCC has a high book value, offering intrinsic value and the ability to pay dividends regardless of stock price, with potential for share buybacks.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Scott Daly as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

This article was written by

Scott Daly profile picture
Scott Daly
2 Followers
Database administrator from Maryland. My writing will focus primarily on stocks trading at a discount to their intrinsic value, with a little bit of speculative growth oportunity. I love options trading and running different strategies in various portfolios.Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BKCC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.