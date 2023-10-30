Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income Acquires Spirit: Trouble With The Curve

Oct. 30, 2023 10:20 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O), SRC31 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation has thrown a curveball in acquiring Spirit Realty Capital, diluting current shareholders, but this is expected to be accretive on a leverage-neutral basis.
  • The merger will result in increased diversification and lower rent concentration for Realty Income.
  • Following the merger, Realty Income will become the 4th largest REIT in the S&P 500 by enterprise value.
  • We think this price is a steal for Realty Income given Spirit shares have plummeted in recent weeks but are adjusting to what it means for future performance.
Curveball Grip

deepspacedave/iStock via Getty Images

You know the saying in baseball, when a big power hitter crushes fastballs, but can't make it out of single A or independent ball? Usually, it is because they cannot make the adjustments to breaking balls. And they then struggle mightily

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.41K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years.


Benefits of {Bad Beat Investing} include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools {Learn more}.

Comments (31)

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Article Update Today, 10:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
As mentioned at bad beat, this deal had long been speculated, but never actually thought it was coming. It was one we thought could be bought up, but did NOT expect this on a merger monday. SRC shareholders, we feel for you. And now it takes O to where we really wanted it at $45. Feel free to leave your thoughts on the deal.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:45 AM
Premium
Comments (5.87K)
@Quad 7 Capital Definitely a bad deal for SRC holders. I see it as fairly neutral to O. It doesn't really move the needle much on most metrics - just marginal changes and those metrics are way more affected by other factors. I see O getting down to 43.85 or so. At that level, it become interesting and tax loss selling over the next 60 days could easily get it there.
OkobojiHawk profile picture
OkobojiHawk
Today, 10:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (24)
I have had a 7% dividend in mind. There is a fairly large problem with the bond market. Caveat Emptor.
L
LCB Investor
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (226)
$45 going to $40, maybe $35... I already own too much of O... ugghh... everyone and I mean everyone is discounting long bonds going to 7%... but that is where they are going folks... short end 5%, long end 7% with the Fed trying to pin the long end lower but losing to the bond vigalantes.. USA has got to get its fiscal house in order... if not, O is going to $5...
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@LCB Investor it is a very real risk, until there is some sort of confidence that spending and revenues, the deficit especially, are under control. The debt is a real problem for America.
S
Stash2
Today, 10:55 AM
Premium
Comments (267)
@LCB Investor Think of it this way (btw, I too have a bunch of "O"). Bond yields are likely rising. That will, indeed, cause the price of O to suffer, but will not so much cause its operations to suffer, given the debt maturity pipeline that O has. If you are a 5 year holder, rate rises will relent and will trend back some. Certainly, a Fed rate at .25-.5% will not return, but a ten year at 3.75 to 4% is likely. I think this is a great accretive deal in the long term for O based upon the Price/FFO metric. Long holding will deal with this spike in rates.
l
larrylstauffer
Today, 10:47 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
It looks like a great deal for O holders and a poor deal for SRC holders. SRC is up 8% with only 1/2% upside at current prices. SRC’s dividend will decline about 13% when it converts to O. It looks like a bad deal for SRC holders. I own both O and SRC. Unless someone can convince me otherwise, I will vote against the deal. What in the world is SRC management thinking? I am very disappointed in SRC management. They are not looking out for their shareholders.
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@larrylstauffer it is definitely good for O relative to SRC.
Jeff Swan profile picture
Jeff Swan
Today, 10:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.75K)
I placed a limit order set at $45 this morning for O. A good price for a great company.
On The Lake profile picture
On The Lake
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (524)
If this is a good deal for O, why is it dropping?
OkobojiHawk profile picture
OkobojiHawk
Today, 10:47 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (24)
@On The Lake
Dilution with a BIG D!
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:47 AM
Premium
Comments (5.87K)
@On The Lake Because it's not. It's pretty neutral and deals like this always make the acquirer drop.
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:56 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@The Cardinal @On The Lake the Cardinal is pretty spot on. With leverage remaining the same, some AFFO accretion and diversification, its an expansionary move for O, but it is not a homerun and the acquirers always get hit. Look at some of the M&A activity in energy for example
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.78K)
Interesting curve indeed. On my watchlist - like the O share pricedrop and market concerns. Thanks for the work and comments.
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@Bruce Bohannon thanks so much Bruce. It had our curiosity at $48 and now it has our attention at 45-46
r
3rd-Grade-Spelling
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (183)
Realty Income looks to be empire building. Generally empire building works out for management but not shareholders.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 10:36 AM
Premium
Comments (682)
I own both and I’m disappointed in SRC for taking the low offer. I’ll end up with more O but I feel this deal was not correctly values for SRC shareholders.
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:45 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@albertciampi hard not to think this a steal for O
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:34 AM
Premium
Comments (5.87K)
Just a firm push on the way to 40.
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 10:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (154)
Solid title, lets go DIAMONDBACKS for the world series
g
gigo07
Today, 10:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (416)
Is 46$ a good entry point to buy o? i have planned to but now that deal ...
d
dverissimo
Today, 10:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (262)
@gigo07 one of the best monthly dividend stock, aristocrat, +6% yield, management is great. below 50 is always a great price.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 10:48 AM
Premium
Comments (5.87K)
@gigo07 No - it is going down further.
a
alexalekhine
Today, 10:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.76K)
The share ratio is close to the highest level SRC has traded at relative to O over the past 5 years.

x.com/...
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (167)
Cry Now Laugh Later with Reality income...
long O
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.44K)
@Dividend God hey hey don’t be stealing my title lol
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@The Dividend Collectuh a good title for a good handle.
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
Today, 10:47 AM
Premium
Comments (167)
@The Dividend Collectuh Do you possess a trademark? lol
r
rammbler65
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
How much does this deal dilute O shareholders?
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 10:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPRO
Comments (3.7K)
@rammbler65 Spirit shareholders will receive 0.762 newly-issued Realty Income common shares for each Spirit common share they own. At the end of the day, current Realty Income holders will own 87% of the newly combined company, to give you an idea of the combined impact of the dilution.
