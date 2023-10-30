Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Industries: Mr. Market Jumps Out The Window (Symbolically)

Oct. 30, 2023 11:09 AM ET
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chart Industries' stock price experienced a significant drop due to a negative third-quarter comparison, despite the company's explanation of timing impacts and reassurance of future growth.
  • The company's small size and involvement in large projects contribute to quarterly fluctuations, which should not be a cause for concern.
  • Despite the market's reaction, Chart Industries' growth and profits are expected to continue climbing.
  • Guidance is down due to orders moving into future quarters and a divestment closing early.  The business is still booming.
  • The movement of order deliveries affected the sales comparisons as did a lack of a large LNG order (which is usually lumpy).
Young man falling down of a building

tommasolizzul/iStock via Getty Images

Here we go again. Mr. Market just went off the deep end with the common stock of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) one more time. Despite the fact that it's business as usual and this is a small

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.12K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Comments (5)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (13.05K)
Thanx for the promised update on $GTLS which I have added to my hotlist. They are in all the areas an industrial company should be even into a recession w strong firm backlogs and only more to come w all the LNG, Carbon Capture and Hydrogen projects in US and abroad. Bea
G
Germax
Today, 12:19 PM
Premium
Comments (73)
Thanks a lot for this prompt and thorough piece. This was desperately needed. Like some others, I was on the buy side on Friday.
R
R Phillips
Today, 11:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (671)
Thanks for an informative discussion of the operational issues which impact revenue recognition. Unfortunately, Chart owns me. I guess the smart play is to fish deep on weakness and sell 30% on significant strength.

Good summary.
Honus profile picture
Honus
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (1.33K)
I went through the numbers, carefully read the call transcript, I saw what you see. Started buying immediately under $117 and kept buying the common down to $109+ and preferred down to $47+. There are stocks in my PF that I worry about, this isn't one of them.
fisherick profile picture
fisherick
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (2.81K)
@Honus agree.....got back into the convert pfd's of honus industries this am.
