Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network: Operating Cash Flow And Valuation Trump Risks

Oct. 30, 2023 11:25 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)3 Comments
Lakeside Capital profile picture
Lakeside Capital
9 Followers

Summary

  • Perion's shares have dropped significantly in the past 6 weeks, making the company's stock a bargain.
  • Perion has been generating a large amount of cash through operating cash flow and has a strong net cash balance.
  • The company is capturing share in the growing digital advertising market and has been successful in acquiring new customers.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has had a rough go of it lately with shares down about 30% in the last six weeks, from ~$35 to $25. There are risks associated with an investment in Perion, but they are far outweighed by other factors, and the

This article was written by

Lakeside Capital profile picture
Lakeside Capital
9 Followers
I invest my family's capital saved over 25 years of working in non-profit and education (my wife) and law and logistics (me). I started my alpha-seeking journey in January 2021 on the Peter Lynch-inspired belief that an amateur investor can beat the market. I sold all of our investments that I did not manage myself and started building a portfolio of individual stocks. In October 2023, I decided to join the community by becoming a Contributor.  I run a concentrated portfolio of 20-25 stocks, mainly small caps, and seek to buy and hold for at least 2-3 years. Also, I look for dynamic, investor-friendly management, which sometimes comes in the form of founder-CEOs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I started buying PERI in July of 2022. I sold 10% of the position between $35 and $40. I started buying shares again recently when the price dropped below $28, adding back the number of shares sold and about 5% more. PERI is now 6% of my portfolio, making it the #6 ranked stock out of 20 companies in the portfolio. My cost basis is $21.49.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

a
akctlc
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (489)
Additional note, per the 2022 10k, PERI's primary sales office is also located in the US. I suspect we will hear more on redundancies and business continuity on the upcoming conference call.
H
Happy Jack
Today, 11:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (764)
Bad timing man. Trying to load up today and you are making the stock run away from me. Thanks for nothing !
k
kevn1111
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (11.23K)
@Happy Jack if you think $25 is running away, when it sb closer to mid $40’s…you are just being greedy. 😎.

Regarding the article. A lot of what was said, I have said in the SA forum. I pummeled company for their premature cash raise and equity dilution. That said it is in the past. I have said it would be a bad look to do buyback above the raise.

But my tune is changing at $25. Do the buyback and make it big. Why?

1. It has been two years and the company has grown immensely. The value proposition is much larger
2. New CEO. Even though Tal was there when the secondary was done, he gets a whiteboard to make his own mark. That bad decision was with prior CEO. Not doing a buyback here compounds that poor decision.
3. PERI is not finding another company that can provide a 50% to 100% return other than its own. So buy your own company.

Really is an easy decision at these prices. Not doing buyback here of at $200M is a lack of fiduciary duties to shareholders and is likely a larger mistake than the premature secondary a couple years ago.

Patience and Discipline.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PERI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PERI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.