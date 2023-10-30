Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is an office REIT with properties located primarily in the fast-growing Sunbelt region. This includes primarily North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas. It is the geographical presence that makes this REIT quite unique relative to its peers such as Boston Properties (BXP) or Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) which focus heavily on the Coastal markets.

The last time I covered the stock was back in early September. I issued a hold rating at $24 per share, mainly because of occupancy-related issues. Since then, the stock price has declined by more than 20% and the company reported their Q3 2023 results on October 24th. Today, I am publishing an update to my thesis and upgrade the stock to a BUY based on recent earnings and especially a lower valuation.

You already know that HIW owns properties in Southern states, which has major implications for their performance. During and even after the pandemic, the Sunbelt was everything everybody was talking about. Lately, however, it seems that sentiment has been shifting and people (and jobs) might be moving back to legacy markets in the Coastal markets. We know this because apartment rents have increased by double-digits in the Northeast last quarter, signaling a clear increase in demand. As a result, I don't think HIW deserves the premium that it historically had compared to its Coastal peers, and if anything, I actually want to see a discount to offset the fact that demand might be moving elsewhere.

Moreover, their buildings tend to be of higher quality, which has helped occupancy stay more than 7% above the average in their markets. This is clearly a big plus for the REIT.

Finally, in terms of tenants, HIW owns what one might consider traditional office space leased to tenants in Finance and Banking, Legal and Accounting Services and Insurance. All of these have one thing in common. A lot of the work can be done remotely. That is obviously a threat to HIW's occupancy if tenants choose to downsize their space when their lease agreements expire. About 8-10% of leases expire each year, which means that the risk is quite big.

Recent Results

Normally I like to look at rent spreads on new leases to determine whether tenants truly value the space or whether they're negotiating for rent discounts. In the case of HIW, rent spreads have been low over the third quarter. And I mean very low, -1.2% YoY on a cash basis. I think that shows that HIW's occupancy is under a much bigger threat than for example Alexandria Real Estate's (ARE) which averages rent spreads of 15%+ on a cash basis.

Despite somewhat disappointing leasing, management has reiterated their full-year 2023 guidance which calls for essentially no NOI growth and stable occupancy of 88.5-90%. These assumptions yield a full-year FFO of $3.73-$3.77, down about 7% YoY as a result of rising cost of capital and declining occupancy.

Beyond this year, the consensus is for no FFO growth until 2025 as the company tries to work through its high leverage of 6x EBITDA. I forecast FFO in line with consensus as I expect the company to have a hard time re-leasing their space and I expect the interest expense to increase.

HIW has a BBB rated balance sheet with no maturities until Q4 2025, which significantly decreases their interest rate risk over the short term. But they have a somewhat high cost of capital of 4.5% and if interest rates stay higher for longer, eventually (over the long term) their costs of capital could increase further.

During the third quarter, the REIT has increased its available liquidity to $770 million. This is up from last quarter as a result of $45 million which a consolidated JV received in the form of a loan and which was used to repay the outstanding amount on the company's credit line. While this may seem positive, it's not entirely, because the loan was signed at a 7.3% interest and the proceeds were used to repay the credit line which cost 6%. But at least it allowed the company to push some of the debt down to a project level.

Valuation

Over the next two to three years, we're looking at flat FFO due to flat rents and a relatively stable net interest expense. FFO of around $3.75 per share can comfortably cover the $2.0 per share dividend, which yields nearly 11%. I don't think a dividend cut is imminent here. Yes, the yield is high and the REIT could use the extra liquidity to refurbish some of their buildings and/or provide higher tenant incentives to attract more tenants at higher rents. But all things considered, I can see the dividend being sustained.

Moreover, Highwoods trades at the lowest multiple ever of 4.8x FFO. This is way below the low from 2009 of 7.2x. Notably, it's also below the multiple of its coastal peers BXP and KRC that average 6-7x FFO, this is good because as argued above, I wanted to see a discount relative to coastal peers. All of this leads me to believe that HIW is undervalued here. A retracement only to the 2009 low would mean a 50% upside and would still put the REIT at a discount relative to Coastal peers, which bottomed around 8-9x FFO in 2009. I see this sort of upside as entirely realistic over the next couple of years. As a result, I upgrade HIW to a buy here at $18.50 per share.

I see this as a speculative buy because there are some risks here. Firstly, tenants are clearly not lining up to sign new leases, which means that occupancy is unlikely to recover any time soon and the REIT may need to spend some money to incentivize tenants to stay. Secondly, leverage is high at 6x EBITDA and if interest rates stay high for many years to come, eventually increased interest expense will catch up with the company. As a result, FFO and cash flow are likely to be flat for the foreseeable future. Still, at an all-time low valuation, I believe the risks have been priced in.