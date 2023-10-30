TEAF: A Term Infrastructure Fund With A Deep Discount, Attractive Distribution Rate, And Activist Ownership
Summary
- CEF activist Saba Capital is buying TEAF, potentially narrowing its high discount.
- Infrastructure and renewable energy stocks have underperformed in 2023 due to rising interest rates, market psychology, higher inflation, and recession concerns.
- Despite the recent selloff, analysts believe infrastructure and renewable energy stocks are attractive for long-term investors.
- The Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) is a term CEF that invests in energy and social infrastructure projects with a mix of public and private investments.
- CEF Activist Saba Capital has been buying TEAF which may act as a catalyst to narrow the high discount.
Infrastructure and renewable energy stocks which were stock market darlings back in 2021, have been hit hard in 2023. The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is down about 8% year-to-date and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is down 34%.
There are several factors that explain the underperformance of these sectors relative to the broader market:
- Rising interest rates: Higher rates make it more expensive to borrow. Infrastructure and renewable energy companies have large capital expenditure budgets.
- Change in market psychology: The market overvalued these sectors in 2021 which were then somewhat of a fad. Now the opposite is occurring and sentiment is very negative in these sectors.
- Higher inflation: Drives up the cost of raw materials and labor. This puts a squeeze on company margins.
- Recession concerns: There are growing concerns that the economy could be heading toward a recession which could lead to a decline in demand for infrastructure and renewable energy services.
Aside from these general factors, there are specific concerns that have weighed on (NEE) and (NEP) which are large companies in the sector. In August 2023, NEP reduced its annual unit distribution growth rate target from 12% to 5%-8% through 2026. This caused a big drop in the price of NEP and NEE which owns a majority of the NEP stock.
Despite the recent selloff, many analysts believe that infrastructure and renewable energy stocks are attractive for long-term investors. These sectors are well-positioned to benefit from powerful long-term trends such as the urbanization of the global population and the transition to clean energy.
In this article, I discuss TEAF which is a term CEF that seems well-positioned to benefit from an eventual recovery in infrastructure-based investing. It has an attractive yield, sells at a large discount, and has closed-end fund activists with significant holdings.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Ticker: (TEAF)
Inception Date: March 27, 2019
Total Investment Exposure: 227 Million
Total Common Assets: 197 Million
Effective Leverage: 13%
Baseline Expense Ratio: 1.63%
Discount: -23.92%
Average 6 month discount: -19.37%
Annual Distribution Rate (market price): 9.70%
Current Monthly Distribution: $0.09
Annual Distribution: $1.08
Expected Termination: March 2031
Investment Objectives
TEAF's investment objectives are to provide:
- Total return with emphasis on current income and uncorrelated assets
- Access to different kinds of essential assets investments
- Investments in tangible, long-lived assets and services
- Ability to make a positive social, environmental and economic impact
- Provide simple tax filing- one 1099, no K-1s, no UBTI
Managed Distribution Policy
The fund has adopted a managed distribution policy. Annual distribution amounts generally fall in the range of 6% to 8% of the average week-ending net asset value per share for the prior fiscal semi-annual period. Distribution amounts are reset both up and down to provide a consistent return on trailing NAV. Under the managed distribution policy, distributed amounts are normally reset in February and August, with no changes in distribution amounts in May and November.
TEAF Portfolio Profile
TEAF Has A Term Feature - Liquidation in 2031
The Fund's Board may elect to do an "Eligible Tender Offer" to purchase 100% of the outstanding shares at NAV within 12 months of the termination date. Following the tender offer, the Fund must have at least $100 million of net assets remaining to ensure viability if they want to eliminate the termination date and cause the fund to have a perpetual existence.
Either way, any investor who wants to receive 100% of NAV can receive it on or before the liquidation date.
Fund Management
TEAF is a multi-strategy fund and uses a team management approach.
The fund may invest up to the following percentages of its total assets:
- 40% in directly originated loans
- 25% in direct placements in restricted equity securities in listed companies
- 25% in direct equity investments in unlisted companies
- 30% in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including Canadian issuers
Leverage Policy
Leverage as a percent of total assets varies depending on market conditions, and normally ranges between 10%-15%.
The fund has been using all floating rate leverage which has recently hurt performance somewhat. They were paying an interest rate of 6.16% as of May 31, 2023, which represented about 12% of total assets.
TEAF - Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors own about 37% of the shares outstanding. The largest holder is Atlas Wealth LLC, which owned $12.6 million as of June 30, 2023. They are a wealth advisor firm that allocates a lot of assets to closed-end funds.
The next largest holder was Saba Capital Management, the well-known closed-end fund activist, that owned $10.2 million. Other institutions that focus on closed-end funds and also own TEAF are Shaker Financial Services, Matisse Capital, and Thomas J. Herzfeld.
Source: Nasdaq: Stock Market, Data Updates, Reports & News
TEAF Investment Performance: NAV Return as of 10/27/2023
YTD - 3.49%
1-Year - 0.47%
3-Year + 5.28% annualized
TEAF - Two-Year Discount History
Note that the current 24% discount is at an all-time high, even though TEAF is within eight years of the termination date in March 2031.
The TEAF discount seems too high given the termination date in 2031, since you get a tailwind of more than 3% a year as we approach termination.
Given the volatile markets we have now, the discounts to NAV can vary quite a bit on a day-to-day basis. I think it pays to have TEAF on a watch list and gradually scale into positions by waiting for opportunities when the discount widens on any given day.
The TEAF discount has increased from 15% to nearly 24% over the last year.
Market Liquidity
TEAF is fairly liquid and trades about 27,000 shares a day. Some care should also be taken with TEAF to use smaller limit orders. The bid-asked spread is usually around three cents and can go higher at times.
George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.
This article was written by
George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TEAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)