Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TEAF: A Term Infrastructure Fund With A Deep Discount, Attractive Distribution Rate, And Activist Ownership

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CEF activist Saba Capital is buying TEAF, potentially narrowing its high discount.
  • Infrastructure and renewable energy stocks have underperformed in 2023 due to rising interest rates, market psychology, higher inflation, and recession concerns.
  • Despite the recent selloff, analysts believe infrastructure and renewable energy stocks are attractive for long-term investors.

Transportation on the Öresund bridge across the sea

Marcus Lindstrom

  • The Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) is a term CEF that invests in energy and social infrastructure projects with a mix of public and private investments.
  • CEF Activist Saba Capital has been buying TEAF which

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.43K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TEAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rantz
Today, 12:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.18K)
Thanks for the review of this fund; I always read your reviews and respect your analysis. I own this fund and I like the focus and the management team. It is unfortunate the performance though, but I just bought more today as I plan to keep it for a while.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TEAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TEAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.