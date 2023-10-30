Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: A Great Spirit Realty Deal Creating Massive Value

Oct. 30, 2023 11:30 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O), SRC15 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation is set to acquire Spirit Realty Capital in a $9 billion deal, which is expected to be immediately accretive and improve Realty Income's scale.
  • The deal will result in dilution for Realty Income shareholders due to the issuance of new shares, but the company's profits and cash flow per share are expected to rise significantly.
  • Realty Income's aggressive growth strategy has been successful in the past, and the company believes the Spirit Realty acquisition will be similarly accretive and synergistic.
Article Thesis

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), one of the biggest real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), has agreed to another huge deal: It will acquire Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in a $9 billion deal. It looks

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.39K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

Long Tail Of Finance profile picture
Long Tail Of Finance
Today, 12:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.79K)
O down over 7% on the news. Yeah I get that it's the acquirer, but 7%?
p
pyrotechnic67
Today, 12:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.62K)
LOL. The sainted O takes another dive. They must not read all these SA authors over there. (All right, for those with a horizon of more than five years, this will ultimately prove to be a good strategic move.)
L
Logan3355
Today, 12:00 PM
Investing Group
Comments (598)
What happens over the next 4-5 years as Spirt's $4.2b of 3.6% debt re prices? $120m/year headwind (significantly more than all expected synergies) at current market rate of 6.5%. Furthermore, what happens to Realty income if rates stay high and they need to refinance the $13.3b in debt the combined company now has due over the next 5 years? A headwind of $50m - $100m a year from refi eats a lot of their growth, which already looks difficult given where cap rates are vs their cost of capital
Dryhopped2 profile picture
Dryhopped2
Today, 11:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (174)
@Jonathan Weber , so what happens to the acquisition preferreds (SRC.A)?
c
chicagotim1
Today, 11:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.87K)
Thanks for the article, I enjoy your stuff.
The hit to O's share price was enough to get me back in this name, via a covered call.

Best of luck to all.
BubbleGardener profile picture
BubbleGardener
Today, 11:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (933)
O is getting so big I suspect in the next several years we'll see spinoffs
s
storkdoc
Today, 11:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (271)
Why do so many authors refer to the deal as dilutional?! Share count goes up, but so do earnings, actually disproportionately. There is nothing whatsoever dilutional about this deal.
j
jkimel44
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (125)
Doubled my position this morning. Got in at $45.20.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 11:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.23K)
The deal favors O. It comes as a surprise the stock fell so much. It might get rejected by src because it's a lowball offer.
And yes O is a bargain now.
GratefulGuy57 profile picture
GratefulGuy57
Today, 11:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (998)
I sold my SRC while it was still up 9%. Don't want any more O while that knife is falling.
O
OBI1978
Today, 11:32 AM
Premium
Comments (48)
The market doesnt like it. 8 % down and no bottom in sight.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:43 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.45K)
@OBI1978 I'm surprised by the market's reaction, seems way overblown. All the best
O
OBI1978
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (48)
@Jonathan Weber Yeah. I just added some more O‘s at 45,50$. Sounds like a Good Deal for me.
d
dgi123
Today, 11:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.96K)
@OBI1978 The acquirer almost always drops on the news. Doesn't matter if it's for REITs or tech. That's just how the market works in the short term. O will be fine in 5 years and likely outperform the market at these prices
About O

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
SRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

