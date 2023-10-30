bjdlzx Energy and persistence conquer all things. - Benjamin Franklin

The energy sector, particularly oil and gas, has always played a pivotal role in the global economy, and thankfully has been getting more and more attention given last year's incredible relative performance. Why thankfully? Because we need more investment dollars in the space after years of being shunned. The increasing demand and volatility in and of oil prices has made oil and gas exploration and production companies a compelling place to allocate to. For those looking to gain exposure to this segment, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) is worth a look.

IEO is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the oil and gas E&P sector. This sector-specific ETF provides investors with an opportunity to gain targeted exposure to domestic oil and gas stocks, making it an ideal choice for those looking to express a sector view.

The ETF aims to mirror the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index before fees and expenses. This index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that includes companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

Fund Overview

IEO is a decent sized fund with assets under management of over $900 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market. The fund's annual operating expense ratio stands at 0.40%, which is relatively low compared to other funds in the space, making it a cost-effective choice for investors. This isn't a yield play per say, but a 30 Day SEC yield of 2.91% helps. And with 46 different companies, all weighted by market cap, that yield competes against idiosyncratic risk.

What do I mean by that? A closer look at the IEO's holdings reveals a concentrated portfolio. Nearly 20% of the fund's assets are invested in ConocoPhillips (COP), a leading E&P company. Other significant holdings include EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), each accounting for between 7-10% of the portfolio's total assets.

Good yield, good space, but yes it does carry company-specific risk.

ishares.com

Sector Allocation

IEO has a heavy allocation in oil and gas exploration and production, which makes up approximately 80% of the portfolio. The rest of the portfolio is invested in oil and gas refining, marketing & transportation sector, and cash or derivatives. To be expected, but also what you want to see as this is the area that likely gets the most flows in the next major cycle for commodities I think we are likely starting.

ishares.com

Performance Metrics

When it comes to performance, IEO has delivered impressive returns post-Covid. Over the past decade, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) but this should be no surprise given investor infatuation with large-cap Technology (which I believe is just about to end). Recent relative strength is encouraging, and I suspect the fund likely continues to outperform broad market averages in the coming years.

stockcharts.com

Peer Comparison

In comparison to its peers, IEO holds its own. The fund's expense ratio is on the lower end of the spectrum, its yield is decent, and it has a larger asset base. For instance, the Invesco Energy Exploration and Production ETF (PXE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) come with higher expense ratios of 0.60% and 0.36% respectively. Furthermore, IEO's AUM is significantly larger than PXE's $176 million but smaller than XOP's $3.6 billion.

The Bottom Line

IEO is a solid fund for those looking to gain exposure to the U.S. oil and gas E&P sector. However, as we potentially enter a period of economic recession and face an impending credit event in corporate debt, timing becomes crucial. For long-term investors, IEO's makes a lot of sense.