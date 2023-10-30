IEO: The Long-Term Case Is Real
Summary
- The iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) is a compelling investment option for those looking to gain exposure to the oil and gas sector.
- IEO aims to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index and has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.40%.
- The fund has delivered impressive returns post-Covid and holds its own compared to its peers in terms of expense ratio and asset base.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Energy and persistence conquer all things. - Benjamin Franklin
The energy sector, particularly oil and gas, has always played a pivotal role in the global economy, and thankfully has been getting more and more attention given last year's incredible relative performance. Why thankfully? Because we need more investment dollars in the space after years of being shunned. The increasing demand and volatility in and of oil prices has made oil and gas exploration and production companies a compelling place to allocate to. For those looking to gain exposure to this segment, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) is worth a look.
IEO is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the oil and gas E&P sector. This sector-specific ETF provides investors with an opportunity to gain targeted exposure to domestic oil and gas stocks, making it an ideal choice for those looking to express a sector view.
The ETF aims to mirror the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index before fees and expenses. This index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that includes companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.
Fund Overview
IEO is a decent sized fund with assets under management of over $900 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market. The fund's annual operating expense ratio stands at 0.40%, which is relatively low compared to other funds in the space, making it a cost-effective choice for investors. This isn't a yield play per say, but a 30 Day SEC yield of 2.91% helps. And with 46 different companies, all weighted by market cap, that yield competes against idiosyncratic risk.
What do I mean by that? A closer look at the IEO's holdings reveals a concentrated portfolio. Nearly 20% of the fund's assets are invested in ConocoPhillips (COP), a leading E&P company. Other significant holdings include EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), each accounting for between 7-10% of the portfolio's total assets.
Good yield, good space, but yes it does carry company-specific risk.
Sector Allocation
IEO has a heavy allocation in oil and gas exploration and production, which makes up approximately 80% of the portfolio. The rest of the portfolio is invested in oil and gas refining, marketing & transportation sector, and cash or derivatives. To be expected, but also what you want to see as this is the area that likely gets the most flows in the next major cycle for commodities I think we are likely starting.
Performance Metrics
When it comes to performance, IEO has delivered impressive returns post-Covid. Over the past decade, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) but this should be no surprise given investor infatuation with large-cap Technology (which I believe is just about to end). Recent relative strength is encouraging, and I suspect the fund likely continues to outperform broad market averages in the coming years.
Peer Comparison
In comparison to its peers, IEO holds its own. The fund's expense ratio is on the lower end of the spectrum, its yield is decent, and it has a larger asset base. For instance, the Invesco Energy Exploration and Production ETF (PXE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) come with higher expense ratios of 0.60% and 0.36% respectively. Furthermore, IEO's AUM is significantly larger than PXE's $176 million but smaller than XOP's $3.6 billion.
The Bottom Line
IEO is a solid fund for those looking to gain exposure to the U.S. oil and gas E&P sector. However, as we potentially enter a period of economic recession and face an impending credit event in corporate debt, timing becomes crucial. For long-term investors, IEO's makes a lot of sense.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments