Amazon: Q3 Results Fuel My Long-Term Optimism

Amazon: Q3 Results Fuel My Long-Term Optimism
Oct. 30, 2023
Daan Rijnberk
Summary

  • Amazon.com, Inc.'s Q3 financial results beat expectations, with growth remaining resilient and profitability exceeding forecasts.
  • There is a clear bottoming or even uptrend visible across multiple metrics that indicate that there are better times ahead for the company, and it is visibly improving operations.
  • Amazon's retail segment is showing robust growth and improving profitability, driven in part by its advertising operations.
  • Amazon Web Services saw stabilizing growth in Q3, and while facing competition, it remains a significant contributor to the company's overall performance.
  • While I turn slightly more cautious about 2024, I upgrade my FY25 profitability projections and maintain my buy rating for Amazon.com, Inc. stock.

Investment thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) following its Q3 financial results, which beat the consensus and my own prior estimates, as growth remained resilient and profitability came in above expectations, allowing for my

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

