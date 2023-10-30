Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Helix Energy Solutions: Mixed Quarter And Guidance - Buy On Weakness

Summary

  • Helix Energy Solutions Group reported mixed third quarter results, with revenues exceeding expectations but weaker GAAP profitability and somewhat disappointing cash generation.
  • Helix raised full-year revenue and profitability expectations but lowered free cash flow guidance due to higher working capital requirements and additional capital expenditures.
  • The company is facing an estimated upto $100 million earn-out payment in H1/2024 for last year's acquisition of the Alliance Group of Companies.
  • With some of the company's most advanced well intervention vessels still employed on lower-margin legacy contracts until the end of next year, I have reduced my expectations for profitability growth next year.
  • But even after lowering my estimates and reducing the EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple, Helix Energy Solutions Group's forward valuation still warrants a "Buy" rating. However, investors should rather consider scaling into the stock on weakness rather than chasing the shares aggressively here.

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Last week, leading offshore energy specialty services provider Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., or "Helix,"

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Dinesh S
Today, 12:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.38K)
Thanks for follow up article ? Any idea about WFRD ? just saw very bullish article
