Mr. Market Has A New Mantra

Introduction: A Noteworthy Behavioral Shift

Last Monday (Oct. 23), I published a bearish report on the S&P 500 (SPY) citing the heightened likelihood of a real "flight-to-safety" trade due to macroeconomic and geopolitical tail risks, wherein the stock-bond dynamic could shift such that stocks and long-duration treasury bond yields decline simultaneously:

The immutable laws of money dictate that risk assets such as equities offer a positive risk premium relative to the risk-free rate in the market. With the long end of the Treasury yield curve having moved up to ~5% in recent weeks, the S&P-500 trading at a 4% earnings yield is simply unsustainable, and a de-rating to 7-8% earnings yields would be justified. Given the current state of the economy and Fed chair Powell's recent talk, long-duration Treasury yields are likely to move higher from here, not lower. From a valuation and technical perspective, the S&P 500 can drop by 25-50%+ from current levels. YCharts As we noted in this article, there are uncanny similarities between 1987 and 2023 up to this point of the year. Will we see a 1987-esque crash? Frankly, I don't know, but under the given set of economic and financial conditions, I simply cannot rule out a stock market crash. Winston Churchill once said - Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Heading into a potential recession, the equity market (S&P 500) valuation reflects a high degree of investor complacency. A 1987-esque crash may or may not materialize; however, prudent investors must prepare themselves for a wide range of possible outcomes (tail events) in this uncertain environment. Key Takeaway: Considering the simple yield math behind stock valuations, the S&P 500 is ripe for a significant correction. A technical bounce here may delay the inevitable move lower; however, looking at medium-term [1-3 years] risk/reward, I rate SPY a "Sell" at current levels. Source: SPY: You Have Been Warned By Jerome Powell.

While financial markets were tipsy-topsy throughout last week, we finally got concrete evidence of a "risk-off" move with "perceived safe havens" (major stock indices (SPY) (QQQ) and market generals, i.e., "Magnificent 7" big tech stocks (FNGS)) moving lower and "real safe havens" (long-duration treasury bonds (TLT), gold (GLD), and utilities) climbing higher.

Like it or not, last week's price action indicates a key behavioral shift in Mr. Market's approach toward stocks and bonds after a long period of lopsided buying in stocks (focused primarily on large capitalization companies) and a catastrophic decline in long-duration Treasury bonds. On the back of a sharp rise in long-term interest rates over the summer, I see this "flight to safety" trade as a common sense move in the current environment.

Why Is The Market Moving From Perceived To Real Safe Havens?

Amidst moderating inflation and rising interest rates, market participants have piled into large/mega-cap companies (primarily, big tech stocks) all year in a "flight-to-quality" trade, with robust free cash flow generation and fortress-like balance sheets of tech titans earning these few select stocks safe haven status. After last week's action, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is down -5.4% year-to-date and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has broken below October 2022 lows. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 ETF is still up ~30% year-to-date, with "Magnificent 7" stocks still sitting on outsized gains.

Now, as we have discussed in the past, nearly all of these year-to-date gains are a direct result of trading multiple (P/E) expansion (and not fundamental earnings growth). Given the end of the free money era of the last 15 years, some of these elevated multiples are completely out of whack with the financial realities of a normalized interest rate regime.

In my view, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are incredible businesses that possess deep economic moats and dominate trillion-dollar markets. However, negative equity risk premiums violate immutable laws of money, and these tech titans have not commanded such valuation premiums (relative to risk-free treasury bonds) outside of the Dot-com bubble and the Great Financial Crisis since the turn of this century.

Amid a stunning year-to-date rally, Apple and Microsoft have seen their P/E ratios expand, i.e., earnings yields contract. Simultaneously, we have experienced a sharp rise in long-duration treasury yields over the last few months due to several probable factors including, but not limited to, the resilience of the economy to high interest rates, Fed's QT campaign (rate hikes + balance sheet reduction), massive fiscal deficits (Treasury issuance from the US government), and changes in stock and bond correlations.

With long-duration Treasuries, investors can effectively lock in (risk-free) returns of ~5% per year (guaranteed by the US government) right now. Furthermore, every 1% drop in 10-year treasury yields would result in a ~10% gain on the bonds. Hence, an investor buying long-duration bonds here effectively gets a risk-free annual return of 5% plus potential capital appreciation in the event of a hard landing (and naturally, a decline in long-duration bond yields).

Since bonds are currently offering stock-like returns, buying Apple or Microsoft with an earnings yield of just 3%-3.5% makes little to no sense for prudent investors. The multiple expansion-driven gains in big tech stocks are likely unsustainable, and I can see the ongoing correction lasting for a while as I shared in my investing group's chat last week:

Logically, The Market Correction Ends When Stock-Bond Equilibrium Is Restored

Given the relative attractiveness of bonds compared to stocks (S&P 500 earnings yields is ~4.2%), Mr. Market was correctly selling stocks ("perceived" safe havens) and buying bonds ("real" safe havens) last week. In my view, this risk-off move has legs to run, and 2024 will be a tough year for equities.

A Year-End Santa Rally Is Still Possible

On Friday, the S&P 500 entered technical correction territory (-10%-plus off its recent highs) as we tested the lower range of the key 4100-4200 support zone on SPX. As you can see on the chart below, the market is currently testing the upper trendline of the bear market channel of 2022. This is where the market decides if we are in a new bull market or a bear market rally.

WeBull Desktop

A breakdown here at 4,100 would invalidate the idea that the bounce off of October 2022 lows was a new bull market, and prove that we were in a long and convincing bear market rally. On the flip side, if SPX can hold these levels, and bounce up from here, equity market bulls could ride strong November-December seasonality trends, pushing us up towards July highs.

Given oversold conditions on SPY (daily RSI <30) and very conservative positioning from active managers (NAAIM Exposure Index ~25) going into a seasonally strong period in a pre-election year, I still think a year-end rally in the stock market is possible.

The catalyst for such a stock market rally could come in the form of a "Fed Pause" and/or a strong Q3 earnings report (and forward guidance) from Apple next week. Back in 2006 and 2008, the stock market rallied to new all-time highs after the Fed paused its rate-hiking campaign, and it wasn't the Fed's first rate cut that the market started collapsing.

Will history repeat itself? I don't know, but we certainly have historical precedence for a "Fed Pause" triggering a sharp rally in the stock market. Given the resilience of recent economic data (4.9% GDP growth in Q3 and <4% unemployment rate) and corporate earnings, I wouldn't rule out a year-end rally from here despite stretched valuations.

Concluding Thoughts

In today's note, we looked at price-action-based evidence of an ongoing risk-off move in the financial markets. With the conflict in the Middle East escalating over the weekend, Mr. Market may continue to move from "perceived" to "real" safe havens in the near term. Hence, equity markets could remain under pressure.

Now, the Fed's FOMC meeting (announcement of a pause in the rate hiking cycle) and Apple's pivotal Q3 report could spur a bounce in the stock market. Going into this week, we already know that the Fed is extremely unlikely to raise rates at the November meeting. With the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Middle East region could become destabilized and an oil supply shock could re-ignite inflation. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell will probably leave the door open to future rate hikes, I don't think we will see another hike this cycle unless there's a second wave of inflation like the 1970s.

With SPX testing 4,100, I believe the moment of truth has arrived and we're about to find out if the rally off of October 2022 lows is a new bull market or a bear market rally. As the largest stock (by capitalization), Apple's Q3 results could prove to be a make-or-break event for the stock market.

As mentioned in Apple Stock: China Woes Are Just The Tip Of The Iceberg, I currently have a "Sell" rating on the Cupertino giant due to its unattractive growth-valuation profile. Apple is still heavily reliant on the iPhone (~50% of total sales), and according to management's commentary on the Q2 earnings call, the majority of Apple's hardware revenues are generated through some sort of financing or trade-in program. Two out of three big telecom companies already have said that the upgrade cycle is weaker (for the iPhone 15), and that means Apple earnings could disappoint. Again the market could react positively or negatively to positive or negative results. However, the risk/reward for AAPL is unattractive, and Mr. Market has been selling Apple going into the report next week.

WeBull Desktop

Heading into its Q3 report, AAPL stock is trading below both 50-DMA and 200-DMA levels, which indicates bearish technical momentum. That said, AAPL's pattern of lower highs and lower lows can be viewed as a bullish continuation flag (falling wedge). The stock is close to oversold territory (daily RSI close to 30) and we have a positive divergence on the daily MACD indicator. Hence, an upside breakout is still possible.

While I'm hoping that Apple can save the stock market this week and kick-start a year-end rally, I don't think that a company showing negative revenue growth should be trading anywhere close to ~27x forward earnings in a 5% interest rate world, even if that company happens to be Apple.

My medium-term (1-3 year) view on the S&P 500 (SPY) is unchanged from last week, i.e., I still see ~25-50% downside in equities (with most pain to be felt in "Magnificent 7"). Now, we acknowledge that markets do not move up or down in a straight line, and a technical bounce here in equities is certainly possible given oversold conditions. The line in the sand is at 4,100 on SPX, and as long as that holds, we can see a year-end rally of some sort in November-December. However, if SPX slices through 4,100 and remains below that level for a while, then I will turn more bearish on the stock market.

Also, I remain medium-term bearish on Nasdaq-100 ETF QQQ:

Last week, Mr. Market sold stocks and bought bonds in a clear indication of risk-off behavior. Until we reach an equilibrium of some sort between stocks and bonds (positive equity risk premium of 2-3%), I expect Mr. Market to stick to his new mantra: Move from "perceived" to "real" safe havens.

Going into an eventful week, my recommendation for investors is to stay nimble and manage risk proactively.