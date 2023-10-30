Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best Floating Rate Funds For Income Investors And Retirees

Oct. 30, 2023 12:35 PM ETAFT, BIZD, CLOZ, FLBL, FLOT, JAAA, JBBB, USFR, XFLT5 Comments
Juan de la Hoz
Summary

  • Floating rate securities have strong yields, low duration, and have significantly outperformed YTD.
  • There are several strong floating rate funds available to investors.
  • Credit risk varies, but there are options with minimal risk and high yields in the floating rate space.
  • A quick list of nine of these follows.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Floating rate securities currently offer investors a particularly strong set of benefits.

Yields are good, and higher than those of comparable fixed income securities, across credit ratings, asset classes, and maturities.

Interest rate risk is effectively zero, and dividends tend to

Juan de la Hoz has worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and as an economics professor. He has experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs.

Juan is a contributor to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 1:04 PM
Excellent summary appropriate for these times. It is interesting to combine some of these funds with a few total return ETFS also riding high interest rates.
These would include RISR, RINF, and PFIX.
So, a portfolio with 25% RISR, 10% RINF, 5% PFIX, 25% JAAA, 5% CLOI, and 30% FLBL might have a 12% total return this year, with 6% yield and only 4% downside semi deviation.
Mix and match the movers with the yielded. Eg., RISR has gained 7.5% in 3 months.
RichAbe profile picture
RichAbe
Today, 1:03 PM
XFLT has an expense ratio of 8.7% and is trading at a premium to NAV.

I would rate the fund a strong sell. Why pay a premium for an insane expense ratio?
wecoyote profile picture
wecoyote
Today, 1:21 PM
@RichAbe

SA lists expense as 4.24%. What's the discrepancy?

Thanks,
WEC
slsdoug
Today, 1:57 PM
@wecoyote From XLFT fact sheet:
2.87% management fees
4.51% leverage expense
0.34% sundry expenses
0.86% other expenses
--------
8.58% total annual expense (% of net assets)
OR
5.09% (% of managed assets)
eaiken
Today, 12:46 PM
This summary of your recent research is very helpful. Thanks for your fine work, especially the individual commentaries on risk!
