Shoals Technologies: Reasonably Priced Ticket To The Renewables Sector

Oct. 30, 2023 12:55 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)
Caffital Research
Summary

  • Shoals Technologies Group provides EBOS solutions in the renewable energy and EV charging markets with a well-patented portfolio of products.
  • The company's financials have been strong with very high revenue growth and good margins.
  • Shoals' valuation doesn't seem to fully price in the company's very good long-term growth prospects.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) provides EBOS solutions for renewable energy plants. The company operates in a high-growing segment of the energy sector with a well-patented portfolio of products. Shoals' financials have been exceptionally good as the company's hypergrowth has

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Trending Analysis

Trending News

