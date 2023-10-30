Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: Sun Will Come Out

Oct. 30, 2023 1:00 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)2 Comments
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enphase Energy's stock has dropped over 15% in the last five trading days due to stalled revenue and poor guidance for the next quarter.
  • The oversupply of existing products and higher interest rates have impacted the company's performance.
  • Despite the current challenges, Enphase remains a solid and profitable company, with potential for future growth and a reasonable valuation.
Storm clouds at sunrise

Gary Yeowell

Thesis Summary

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) just reported its Q3 earnings and the stock is down over 15% in the last five trading days.

The manufacturer of solar energy solutions has seen revenue stall and issued poor guidance

Comments (2)

Reality Chacer profile picture
Reality Chacer
Today, 1:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.32K)
Dropped over 40% in last two weeks.
The problem is that the solar industry (Hardware and farms) just does not make enough money for the capital spend. There is no quantum game changer down the track.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 1:02 PM
Premium
Comments (222)
Okay Annie.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

