Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKOF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 12:01 PM ETErste Group Bank AG (EBKOF), EBKDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.16K Followers

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCPK:EBKOF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Sommerauer - IR

Willi Cernko - CEO

Stefan Dörfler - CFO

Alexandra Habeler-Drabek - CRO

Conference Call Participants

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler

Mate Nemes - UBS

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Simon Nellis - Citibank

Shane Mathews - WhiteOak Capital

Alan Webborn - Société Générale

Olga Veselova - Bank of America

Jovan Sikimic - RBI Raiffeisen

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly]

Conference call of Erste Group. My name is Laura and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host Thomas Sommerauer to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Thomas Sommerauer

And today we follow our usual conference call procedure, which means that Willi Cernko, our Chief Executive Officer; Stefan Dörfler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alexandra, Alexandra Habeler-Drabek; our Chief Risk Officer will host this call.

As usual, they will lead you through a brief presentation highlighting the major achievements, and developments of the quarter and also year-to-date, after which they are ready to take your questions.

With this, let me also once again draw your attention to the forward-looking – looking-information disclaimer on Page 2. And with having said this, I hand over to Willi Cernko for the presentation.

Willi Cernko

Thank you, Thomas. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from end, as well and welcome to our third quarter ‘23 conference call. Even as a risk of sounding repetitive, we once again present to you an exceptionally

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EBKOF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBKOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.