Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil Stock: Continuing To Be A Core Holding For Any Energy Investor

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation's Q3 earnings fell short of expectations, leading to a decline in its stock price.
  • The company's financial performance was impacted by lower energy prices, particularly crude oil.
  • Exxon Mobil's acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Company and strong downstream performance offer some positive prospects for future growth.
  • The long-term fundamentals for crude oil point to a major supply-demand imbalance that will almost certainly cause prices to increase over time.
  • Exxon Mobil boasts an incredibly strong balance sheet and strong cash flows.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Sunset Over Pumpjack Silhouette With Copy Space

ronniechua

On Friday, October 27, 2023, oil and gas supermajor Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM, "ExxonMobil") announced its third quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.38K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold any stock mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over these funds and their holdings may change at any time without my knowledge.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Splicerman
Today, 1:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (629)
Wait till it drops to $40 again. If you own now sell this dog while it still hunts
t
tonybowers
Today, 1:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (87)
I'm not as green as I probably should be, but with the world as uncertain as it is at present, particularly in the Middle East, I sleep better at night being long XOM, PXD, PSX and CVX.
m
martyr1777
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (10.58K)
I'll stick with TTE.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.