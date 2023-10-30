Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SS&C Technologies: Apparent Undervaluation Overshadowed By Poor Industry Sentiment

Oct. 30, 2023 1:10 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)PSP
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SS&C Technologies Holdings reported mixed Q3 results.
  • The stock has been pressured amid the challenging backdrop for the broader investment management and private equity industries as representing its core customer base.
  • We are bullish on the stock which maintains a positive outlook but expect volatility to continue over the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Working Group analyzing Reports

SeanShot

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reported its latest quarterly results with earnings falling just short of estimates. The company recognized for its leading financial services administration software has struggled to recapture the growth momentum during the pandemic.

Indeed, SSNC is

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.4K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SSNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SSNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.