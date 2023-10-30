Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barings BDC: A 12% Yield And Improving Portfolio Quality

Oct. 30, 2023 1:12 PM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)2 Comments
Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
110 Followers

Summary

  • Barings BDC offers a high dividend yield of 12.01% with strong net-investment income coverage and potential for further dividend increases.
  • The transition to a greater percentage of senior secured lending enhances earnings stability and could attract a broader base of income investors.
  • The portfolio consists mainly of senior-secured debt with a suitable interest coverage ratio, reducing the risk of defaults in the face of rising interest rates.

SEMINAR coding talking

Laurence Dutton

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) currently offers an attractive dividend yield of around 12.01% with very strong net-investment income (NII) coverage. The dividend per share has also been on a steady upward trend in recent quarters with the dividend having been raised

This article was written by

Young Investor Analytics profile picture
Young Investor Analytics
110 Followers
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (1.99K)
This article makes me want to buy more BXSL, OBDC. Maybe nibble some more on BBDC. Waiting for CSWC ER which will be released after hours today. Should give some idea as to how the rest will do. More importantly is the Earnings call which will be tomorrow.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 1:50 PM
Premium
Comments (223)
@Big Red Income Farmer ABR is a steal this morning in my opinion in case you want to have a look.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BBDC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.