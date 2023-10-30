Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 12:26 PM ETXPO, Inc. (XPO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.16K Followers

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mario Harik - Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Wismans - Chief Financial Officer

Ali Faghri - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Wetherbee - Citigroup

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Kenneth Hoexter - Bank of America

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Operator

Welcome to the XPO Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Rob and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the company regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. During this call, the company will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which by their nature involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's SEC filings as well as in its earnings release. The forward-looking statements in the company's earnings release or made on this call are made only as of today, and the company has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

During this call, the company also may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under applicable SEC rules. Reconciliations of such non GAAP financial measures to the most comparable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About XPO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.