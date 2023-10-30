The Fed May Not Be The Only Central Bank The Market Fears

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

The Fed may not be the only central bank that the US equity market will fear.

The Nikkei leaked that the Bank of Japan may tweak yield curve control at the Oct. 31 policy meeting, resulting in the central bank letting the 10-year rate move above 1%. It was just at the July meeting that the Bank Of Japan allowed the 10-year rate to rise above 50 bps up to 1% flexibly. Since then, the 10-year JGB has increased from 43 bps to 89 bps as of Oct. 30.

The impacts of a shift in monetary policy in Japan will be felt around the global bond market as the rate floor is lifted again. Japan has been fighting against the global rise in interest rates and has been the lone holdout, not raising rates among global central banks. This, of course, has come as a detriment to the Japanese yen, which has weakened to around 150 vs. the dollar.

The only tool the central bank has at this point to slow or reverse the depreciation of the yen is to allow rates across the curve to rise, and allowing the 10-year JGB to move above 1% will help to slow the depreciation of the yen, especially vs. the dollar.

Rates May Move Higher In The US As A Result

However, a move higher in the 10-year JGB rate will likely also help to push rates in the US higher as well. Since the July BOJ rate leak, the US 10-year yield has risen from roughly 3.87% to its current 4.88%. While not all of the rise in US rates was due to the change in BOJ policy, it has had an impact.

Trading View

Following the tweak in yield curve control, the spread between the 10-year JGB and 10-year Treasury traded in the same range as it had leading up to the tweak in policy. It wasn't until after the release of the US PPI report on Sept. 14 that the spread between the US 10-year and 10-year JGB began to widen again. This indicates that the initial move higher in the US 10-year was in reaction to the 10-year rate in Japan moving higher.

Trading View

If it does turn out that the BOJ allows the 10-year JGB to float above 1%, the gains seen in the 10-year rate in Japan could easily be seen and reflected across the yield curve in the US. With the 10-year in Japan trading at 89 bps, it could result in the US 10-year moving up another 10 to 15 bps, which means the US 10-year could be heading over 5%, as the 10-year JGB goes to 1%.

Normalization Process

The move by the BOJ seems like a necessary step to normalize monetary policy as inflation in Japan takes hold and is a needed step to help control the yen's depreciation. Monetary policy and higher rates are the only longer-term solutions to control the yen, where intervention in the FX market, which is something we have seen, may only work to be a short-term solution.

This will matter a great deal to US investors because, as we know, US stocks have been widely trading with changes in bond prices and credit spreads. Should the US 10-year trade above 5%, bond prices will fall, and that will likely result in US equities coming under more pressure and potentially facing lower prices.

Trading View

This will mean that interest rate risk will remain front and center for the equity market. If the Bank of Japan is now on the path of normalization, which it appears it may be given its second policy tweak in three meetings, it won't only be the Fed that the US equity market will fear; it will shift to the BOJ. Given where rates are in Japan, we're only beginning this normalization process.