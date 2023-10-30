Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2023 12:59 PM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.16K Followers

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stella Wang - Investor Relations

Li Xiande - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Gener Miao - Chief Marketing Officer

Pan Li - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Cao - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Alan Lau - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Stella Wang of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stella Wang

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today for JinkoSolar’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company's results were released earlier today and available on the company's IR website at www. jinkosolar.com, as well as on Newswire Services. We have also provided a supplemental presentation for today's earnings call which can also be found on the IR website.

On the call today from JinkoSolar are Mr. Li Xiande, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; Mr. Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar Company Limited; Mr. Pan Li, Chief Financial Officer of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited; and Mr. Charlie Cao, Chief Financial Officer of JinkoSolar Company Limited. Mr. Li will discuss the JinkoSolar’s business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Miao, who will talk about the sales and marketing, and then Mr. Pan Li, who will go through the financials. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JKS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JKS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.