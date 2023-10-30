Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Texas Instruments Losing Against China?

Summary

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated reported bad Q3 earnings last week and the stock dropped significantly, continuing its poor year-to-date performance.
  • Management continues with its plan to invest in increased capacity, but the market is unsure if these investments make sense. We explain why.
  • Cash flows continued to be weak but that should change significantly next year.
  • We give our opinion on the “China risk” and how it might impact Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Processor Unit, Chip War. The Chip Crisis, The World"s Big Problem. China and usa Flag.

blackdovfx

Introduction

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) [TI] reported Q3 2023 earnings this week, and they were pretty rough. We must admit that our conviction is being tested. The market did not like these earnings much, and the

Leandro is an economist with a specialization in finance and Kris is an investing groups veteran who focuses on long investments with greater potential for high upside.

Leandro is the leader of investing group Best Anchor Stocks and along with Kris, they offer research on quality growth stocks with lower volatility in the form of regular stock picks, real money and model portfolios, news of the week, watchlists, webinars, and daily chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We are also long ASML

Comments

J
JohnP
Today, 3:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.25K)
Is an asynchronous cycle an oxymoron?
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Today, 3:15 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (514)
@JohnP I don't think so if it refers to the different subsegments. Asynchronous = the segments are not going in the same direction this cycle.
The Wealth Architect profile picture
The Wealth Architect
Today, 2:50 PM
Investing Group
Comments (128)
Txn is one of my biggest investments and really appreciate the concise balanced take and article. Completely agree I’ve had a few changes in my portfolio based around management confidence and landed in the same thought as you. Tough environment but about as good of a management track record as you can hope for.

Followed based on this article and look forward to reading more of yours.
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Today, 3:07 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (514)
@The Wealth Architect Thank you very much. It's a tough situation for TXN but these are the situations where management trust becomes so important.

Thanks for reading!
r
rokada
Today, 2:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (9)
Picking cyclical stocks like these in this market environment can be tricky
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Today, 2:31 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (514)
@rokada depends on your investment horizon but agree it's very difficult to time a bottom
