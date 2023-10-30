Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY: Quit Fighting The Fed!

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Changes in the Fed Funds rate have accurately predicted subsequent stock market movements, albeit with a lag, for generations.
  • Unfortunately, this correlation is something investors continually choose to largely ignore, believing things are 'different' this cycle.
  • The impacts of the most aggressive monetary tightening since the days of Paul Volcker are just starting to be fully felt in the markets.
  • The major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 officially entered 'correction' territory last week.
  • That puts us halfway towards the bear market I have anticipated since earlier this summer and that likely lies directly ahead.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Rate Hike

MCCAIG

It is no coincidence that the century of total war coincided with the century of central banking.”― Ron Paul.

When I first started investing in the 1980s, I have to admit I didn't understand the almost complete obsession with

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.86K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Delmar Price profile picture
Delmar Price
Today, 3:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.14K)
End the FED, it has destroyed the middle class.
R
Robert 7809591
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (7.46K)
All one has to do is go on some of the earnings announcement articles (sofi today for instance, exceeded earnings, guided up, stock bounced off downtrend line and now even, when it exceeded earnings in July it went up over 25 percent in 3 days). Many people dont want to admit the environment for stocks has changed. Free money from the fed is over. All that savings analysts talked about during the summer is being spent and being spent where it will stretch the most (see target vs Walmart for instance). And if you dont have savings even the discount stores are suffering (dollar tree saying its customers are trading down to food banks). This is just the start. I fully expect unemployment to go up, and the S&P to test 4000 and wouldnt be surprised at some point in the next 6 to 9 months retests the 2022 lows of around 3500. Its laughable to me I hear young people talking as if an 8 percent mortgage is a catastrophe when in reality its normal. What was abnormal was zero rates from the fed for a dozen years. It will be interesting to see the treasuries funding requirements coming up and what the next bond auctions will be like. I see a vicious cycle starting where higher rates mean higher deficits which means more borrowing which means higher rates which means higher deficits which mean...... you get the picture. At long last after years of neglect, quality of earnings and fundamentals like debt to equity matter and it is once again a stock pickers market.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 2:46 PM
Premium
Comments (689)
I also believe this is inevitable based on the facts mentioned and you didn't even mention that we are now flirting with WWIII internationally along with near civil break down in the US due to inflation. Excellent article - thank you for slapping everyone across the face and screaming "Wake Up!" My only hesitation about how to invest is in thinking the FED may not need to raise short-term rates any more to push us over the edge since private investors are now raising the longer-term rates due to our massive national and personal debt.
M
Marc Legault
Today, 2:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (690)
Oh, come on. Open ur eyes. The fed is not fighting inflation at all. If they were, fed rate would be at least at 8%. It’s what we call a soft default. Nothing less.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 2:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.98K)
@Marc Legault It may get there, yet!
M
Marc Legault
Today, 2:48 PM
Investing Group
Comments (690)
@Throwing Ketchup hahahaha. Won’t happen. This is the USA.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 2:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.98K)
@Marc Legault Having lived through the 1980s... 8% would have been a dream to good to be true. Nothing is off the table. I'm buy the 6th month paper, waiting to go longer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.