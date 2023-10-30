fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde Group Ltd. (RYDE) has filed proposed terms to raise $10.125 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company operates a car-pooling and ride-hailing service platform for consumers located in Singapore.

Given the firm's tiny size, thin capitalization and ultra-high valuation expectations at IPO, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Ryde Group Overview

Singapore-based Ryde Group Ltd provides a variety of car-sharing capabilities for users in Singapore who wish to earn money or obtain convenient, low-cost transportation-on-demand services.

The firm is led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Terence Zou, who founded the firm in 2014 and was previously Investment Director at Newfields Capital and Vice President at 3V SourceOne Capital.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

RydePOOL - carpooling.

RydeX, XL, LUXE, FLASH, PET, HIRE and TAXI - ride-hailing.

Quick Commerce - package delivery.

As of June 30, 2023, Ryde has booked a fair market value investment of $6.0 million in equity from investors, including DLG Ventures Pte. Ltd. and Tan Choon Ming.

Ryde Customer/User Acquisition

The firm provides what it calls a 'super mobility app' through major mobile platforms to customers.

The company also provides an in-house payment token (RydeCoin) issued through a rewards program or through user purchases.

Employee Benefit expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 18.4% 2022 23.2% 2021 23.8% Click to enlarge

The Employee Benefit efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Benefit expense, rose to 1.8x in the most recent reporting period.

Employee Benefits Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 1.8 2022 1.3 Click to enlarge

Ryde's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for mobility services in Asia is expected to produce a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity over the decade through 2031.

The period ahead will likely feature a significant and durable increase in the use of shared mobility solutions and a drop in sole private vehicle use, as the chart below illustrates:

McKinsey & Company

The primary reasons for this expected growth are new consumer behaviors transforming consumption patterns as well as new forms of vehicle ownership models.

Major car manufacturers are launching subscription-based car services, including Toyota and Hyundai.

A survey of Chinese consumers concluded that 55% 'said they were open to using rental options in lieu of purchasing their cars.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Gojek.

Grab.

Tada.

ComfortDelGro Taxi.

Others, as the barrier to entry for ride and delivery services is low.

Ryde Group Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue from a small base.

Positive trending gross profit and gross margin.

A swing to operating profit.

Increasing cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 3,869,000 51.1% 2022 $ 6,577,000 43.5% 2021 $ 4,584,300 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,888,510 -845.5% 2022 $ (3,726,490) 10.4% 2021 $ (3,376,110) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 48.81% 58.7% 2022 -56.66% -23.1% 2021 -73.65% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 346,000 8.9% 2022 $ (572,000) -8.7% 2021 $ 495,060 10.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ (2,957,000) -76.4% 2022 $ (3,696,000) -56.2% 2021 $ (917,600) -20.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ (1,865,000) 2022 $ (2,862,000) 2021 $ (82,880) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Ryde had $1.7 million in cash and $9.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($3.0 million).

Ryde Group IPO Details

RYDE intends to sell 2.25 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class B shareholders will have ten (10) votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The company will be an "emerging growth company" and a "foreign private issuer," both of which will allow management to produce significantly less information about its results to public investors.

Such companies have recently performed poorly post-IPO.

The company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $76.1 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 12.21%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 15% for market expansion in Southeast Asia and other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand; approximately 20% for research and development of technology products and services offerings on mobile and web-based platforms; approximately 20% for marketing and brand-building activities; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC).

The firm's equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for up to 10% of company stock to be provided to employees and other key personnel.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that there are no legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on the company's financial condition or results of operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Valuation Metrics For Ryde Group

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $82,908,594 Enterprise Value $76,130,594 Price / Sales 10.51 EV / Revenue 9.65 EV / EBITDA 98.81 Earnings Per Share -$0.25 Operating Margin 9.77% Net Margin -59.01% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.21% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,048,260 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -3.68% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 3.79 CapEx Ratio -170.44 Revenue Growth Rate 51.08% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Ryde Group

RYDE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its growth and working capital purposes.

The firm's financials have produced increasing topline revenue from a small base, increasing gross profit, a swing to operating profit, and higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($3.0 million).

Employee Benefit expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased; its Employee Benefit efficiency multiple rose to 1.8x in the most recent full calendar year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the company's growth and working capital needs.

RYDE's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing shared mobility services in Asia is large and expected to grow substantially through 2031, although it features intense competition from a number of other participants, including major automobile manufacturers and ride-hailing companies.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its tiny size compared to major competitors and unproven ability for international expansion.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value / EBITDA multiple of approximately 99x, which is extremely high.

The firm operates in a highly regulated space that is extremely competitive, where other market participants with substantial resources may resort to offering promotions that can make Ryde's offerings less competitive.

Also, the company operates a marketplace where it needs an increasing number of drivers and riders, and the difficulty of matching supply with demand is high.

Given the firm's tiny size, thin capitalization and ultra-high valuation expectations at IPO, my outlook on the Ryde Group Ltd. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.