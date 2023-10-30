A Change In Market Regime For The S&P 500?

Nikada

The scary season for October 2023 is living up to its moniker for investors.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) fell 2.5% during the trading week ending on Friday, 27 October 2023. The index closed the week at 4117.37.

That puts the index 14.2% below its all-time record high peak from 3 January 2022. It also represents a retreat of 10.3% from the highest value the S&P 500 reached during the current year, when it closed at 4588.96 on 31 July 2023. The decline in stock prices in the three months since now qualifies as a correction.

While we cannot yet say that order has broken down for the S&P 500, the index is just a little over a 1.5% decline in value away from crossing the threshold where that scenario becomes more than an academic question. While that's happening, the trajectory of the index remains below the redzone forecast range shown on the alternative futures chart, which raises a new possibility: the index may be undergoing a regime change.

By regime change, we're referring to a change in the market environment that alters the multiplier of the dividend futures-based model. While the multiplier can remain nearly constant for prolonged periods of time, it can and has changed suddenly with little to no warning. The projections shown on the alternative futures chart reflect the value of the multiplier, m, being equal to +1.5, which has been the case since 9 March 2023.

In breaking and staying below the redzone forecast range, it suggests the value of the multiplier has increased. However, we'll need more trading data before we can determine how high. Since the breakout indicating the old market regime no longer applies occurred on 19 October 2023, we're looking at market-moving events occurring on or near that date as the potential trigger for the regime change. At this time, we think the spike in the 10-year Treasury up toward a 5% yield on that date is the leading candidate for it.

The trajectory of stock prices during the week that was affected by more than that event from last week. Here are the market-moving headlines we noted for the last full trading week of October 2023.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through May (2024-Q2), unchanged from last week. Starting from 12 June (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six-to twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's final forecast of annualized real growth rate during 2023-Q3 of +5.4% was respectfully close to the BEA's initial estimate of +4.9% for the quarter. The Atlanta Fed's first estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 is +2.3%.

