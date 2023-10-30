IUSB: It Might Be Time Finally
Summary
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF is worth considering as stocks become more volatile and bonds are catching a bid.
- The IUSB ETF provides broad access to the total U.S. Dollar-denominated bond market with a low expense ratio and a 5.22% yield.
- The fund's diversified holdings and focus on AAA-rated securities make it an enticing option for investors seeking income potential and risk management.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
I have a trend of my own. - Andrei Platonov.
You're supposed to buy when no one else wants to.
Let me say that again.
You're supposed to buy when no one wants to.
We just went through the greatest bond market crash in history.
That sounds bullish.
And that's why the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) now is worth a consideration.
As stocks become more volatile, bonds are finally catching a bid, making this exchange-traded fund ("ETF") a viable allocation worth considering.
IUSB: An Overview
IUSB provides an investor with broad access to the total U.S. Dollar-denominated bond market. Striving to replicate the investment results of the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Index, IUSB includes U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable bonds across the entire credit spectrum with at least one year until maturity. The fund's assets are primarily composed of U.S. Treasuries, agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds, including a small allocation to high-yield debt.
IUSB was launched by investment management giant BlackRock (BLK) on June 10, 2014. The fund had amassed net assets of approximately $21 billion, making it a substantial player in the ETF space. Its expense ratio, a measure of what it costs an investment company to operate a fund, stands at a low 0.06%. An expense ratio is important because lower expenses allow the fund's assets to grow faster. The fund's 30-day SEC yield, a standard measure of a bond fund's income-generating potential, is currently 5.22%.
Nothing wrong with that.
IUSB's Holdings
The fund’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors and credit ratings. A little over a third of the fund is in Treasuries. Most of the corporate credit risk debt has a small allocation to the overall portfolio.
The fund’s credit quality ratings, sourced from S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch, indicate a strong focus on AAA-rated securities, which are either explicitly or implicitly backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Federal Government. This suggests that the credit risk of these securities is virtually non-existent. This is important if I'm right about Phase 2 of the credit event which hurts corporate bonds the most.
Peer Comparison
While many investors consider the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index and its equivalent ETF (AGG) as representative of the total U.S. bond market, it only tracks the investment-grade portion. By contrast, IUSB, which tracks the Bloomberg Universal Bond Index, includes both investment-grade and high-yield bonds, providing an exposure similar to the average core bond mutual fund but at a lower cost.
That minimal amount of exposure to high yield helped at the margin, as ISUB outperformed AGG since late 2020. I suspect it might be a drag relatively going forward, but not in a huge way given the still overwhelming weighting towards Treasuries.
Given the fund's weighted average maturity of 8.14 years and an effective duration of 5.72 years, there's a moderate sensitivity to interest rate changes. In other words, it won't have the same oomph as long duration Treasuries in a risk-off sequence, but still can move.
Is IUSB the Right Investment for You?
Investing in IUSB could be a strategic move for investors seeking broad, low-cost exposure to the U.S. dollar-denominated bond market. Its diversified holdings across various credit ratings and sectors and its focus on AAA-rated securities offer an enticing blend of income potential and risk management.
This is a good fund, and the time might be right to finally catch the falling knife in high quality bond funds.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments