An Evolving U.S. Financial Landscape

Summary

  • Tectonic shifts in the U.S. financial sector are changing the markets for deposits and credit. This is a mega force we see affecting returns now and in the future.
  • U.S. stocks hit five-month lows and 10-year Treasury yields rose above 5% last week. Q3 GDP was stronger than expected, but we don’t see that continuing.
  • The Federal Reserve takes center stage this week. We see the Fed holding policy tight as an aging population constrains the workforce and fuels wage pressure.

Businessman Inspecting Paperwork Document of Business Data Analysis working Management report with KPI and metrics connected to database. Corporate strategy for finance, operations, sales, marketing.

champpixs

Transcript

This week, I’d like to discuss the future of finance, one mega force we see shaping returns now and in the future - and how it’s playing out in the U.S. financial sector.

1) Cash on the move

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Comments

