3M Could Get Cut In Half, So Buy These 8%-Yielding SWANs Instead

Oct. 31, 2023 7:05 AM ET3M Company (MMM)VFC, BNS, BNS:CA, ENB, ENB:CA7 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 3M Company's travails continue, with an earnings pop fading and the yield once more approaching a record high.
  • 3M's growth outlook has been cut in half following earnings as analysts adjust for tens of billions of dollars in long-term legal costs.
  • V.F. Corporation was a dividend king that cut its dividend in February and is down 40% since then.
  • In a recession (96% likely), 3M's earnings could fall 23%, triggering a dividend cut and a 40% to 50% decline from here. If its growth outlook falls close to zero, the fair value P/E drops to 8.5, and it could fall 50% and then languish for years.
  • Here are two 8% yielding Ultra SWAN world-beaters growing almost twice as fast as 3M, yielding more, and having a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut in the coming recession. They offer 66% to 89% upside potential in the short term and 400% or better return potential over the coming decade.
System hacked warning alert on notebook (Laptop). Cyber attack on computer network, Virus, Spyware, Malware or Malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.

PUGUN SJ

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a legendary dividend king with a storied 101-year history and a laudable dividend growth streak of 64 years.

Last time, I warned

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
108.84K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

S
Sid Richdale
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (635)
After 3M's recent 43% haircut you still think there's another 50% in it? I think bankruptcy will occur before then.
J
Joey2shoes
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (221)
I should have listened to you when I saw the article on VFC but I decided that a turnaround was possible. The management has absolutely disappointed. I can’t afford the same mistake this time. Thanks.
danstvguy profile picture
danstvguy
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (384)
Intel went up after it cut its dividend.
F
FundamentalValues
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (107)
Thanks for another great article. I didn't know the history of BNS or the current facts regarding the Canadian Housing market.
J
Jennev98
Today, 7:43 AM
Investing Group
Comments (633)
Thanks for the great article. Do you know what the tax treatment would be for BNS dividends held in an IRA in US?
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 7:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (55.54K)
"When the dividend is cut, it's time to sell."

Not true.

Take $WMB as an example.

I've been a shareholder since 1984.

It was $50 a share and paid a decent dividend.

Then in 2002, the dividend was eliminated and the price of the stock fell to 50 cents a share.

I thought about buying 100,000 more shares at a dollar per share.

But fear got the better of me and I froze in place.

Within a few years, the price of the stock rose to $64 and the dividend increased to 2 dollars per share.

So that $100,000 investment would have been worth $6,400,000 and paid me a dividend of $200,000 per year.

When the dividend is cut, it is sometimes a buy signal.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:45 AM
Premium
Comments (735)
@Buyandhold 2012 agree!
