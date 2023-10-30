Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Panasonic Holdings Corporation. (OTCPK:PCRFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hirokazu Umeda - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hirokazu Umeda

I will now start the Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results briefing. Here you can see the point. First the impact of the U.S. inflation reduction after IRA on our financial results and forecast. Further the details rules have not been determined. They seem the amount equivalent to the IRA tax credit and to be shared with customers that are recorded second quarter NPL the same as 1Q.

Next the results for second quarter or sales remain the same year-on-year due to increased sales in Automotive and Connect as well as on currency translation despite largely decreased in life style and industry. Adjusted operating profit increased due to increased profit in Automotive and Connect and IRA impact in energy despite decreased profit in lifestyle and industry.

If we exclude the IRA impact the AOP decreased slightly. Net profit increased due to mainly to improvements in financial income and expenses on higher interest rates. Operating cash flow for the first half increased year-on-year due mainly to efforts to control inventories in particular reducing strategic inventories.

Interim dividend is determined at JPY17.5 an increase of JPY2.5 year-on-year. As for the full year forecast groupwide sales, adjusted operating profit, and operating profit are revised downward, reflecting changes in business environment. But profit before income taxes and net profit remain unchanged.

For the forecast by segment, both sales and profit for Automotive and Connect are revised upward, while Lifestyle, Industry and Energy are revised downward. First, the impact of the U.S. IRA tax credit on our results and forecast.

The amount recorded for the second quarter and full-year forecast are shown on this slide. Please note that

