Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GDV: Lagging Performance And Questionable Distribution

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed-end fund that focuses on investing in dividend-paying stocks to generate a high level of income.
  • The GDV closed-end fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index since February, and its financial sector exposure may be one reason for this.
  • The fund's leverage ratio is acceptable, and its distribution has been maintained, but its sustainability is uncertain due to reliance on unrealized gains.
  • The fund's net asset value is lower than it was at the start of the year, which could be a sign that the fund has given up all the gains that it experienced through June.
  • The current valuation is very reasonable.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a closed-end fund or CEF that can be used by those investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income off their portfolios. As the name implies, the

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.38K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GDV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.