Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Correction's End Is Near

Oct. 30, 2023 4:07 PM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX)QQQ4 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Top tech stocks decline as sentiment towards technology stocks weakens.
  • QQQ is going through a significant correction, and the end may be near.
  • Despite near-term volatility, there are solid long-term entry points in high-quality tech stocks like Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, and others.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), also known as the Nasdaq 100 ETF, continues heading lower as sentiment surrounding higher growth technology-oriented stocks deflates. I recently discussed QQQ and the Nasdaq being in trouble, and we've seen considerable downside since.

QQQ: 1-Year Chart

QQQ has experienced a 9% correction since the recent high two weeks ago. Going back to July highs, the correction has been about 12%. We could be nearing a bottoming zone, but QQQ could overshoot to the downside, possibly bottoming around $325-$330 in a bearish case scenario.

This wave is now the fifth and potentially the last one lower. Therefore, we expect a bottoming process with more buying opportunities soon. The RSI is approaching the 30 level. Going below would suggest a highly oversold technical state for the tech market.

Fears of a recession, higher-for-longer anxiety, geopolitical dangers, and other temporary factors have fueled the fire burning down stock profits in recent weeks. However, much of the recent economic data has been better than expected, illustrating the economy's resilience. Also, corporate earnings are holding up well, and the labor market remains solid. Meanwhile, the Fed continues seeing progress on inflation and should pivot toward a more accessible monetary policy soon.

While more transitory near-term volatility is probable, high-quality tech stocks should outperform as we advance. This dynamic is especially true considering the potential for future AI growth and profitability. Several of my favorite technology stocks include Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

In a base case scenario, the QQQ could bottom around $330-$340, concluding a healthy 13-15% correction in the tech segment, setting up high-quality tech stocks for a significant rally into year-end and Q1 2024.

Tech Stocks Awaiting Liftoff

Many high-quality tech stocks have dropped considerably during

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
44.01K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, TSLA, AMZN, GOOG, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

m
marketdontlie
Today, 4:46 PM
Premium
Comments (245)
Unlikely. IWM has death crossed and made new bear market lows. DJIA is about to death cross. QQQ is not an island that operates in isolation. Very foolish article.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 4:34 PM
Premium
Comments (4.28K)
Victor

What about small caps ($IWM, $IJR)? What are your thoughts on levels of interest to begin a position?
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 4:55 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5K)
@Natturner1966 I think we’re close to entry but the bottoming phase may get dragged out with small caps
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 4:10 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.41K)
Thanks for your article Victor
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NDX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.