Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), also known as the Nasdaq 100 ETF, continues heading lower as sentiment surrounding higher growth technology-oriented stocks deflates. I recently discussed QQQ and the Nasdaq being in trouble, and we've seen considerable downside since.

QQQ: 1-Year Chart

QQQ (StockCharts.com)

QQQ has experienced a 9% correction since the recent high two weeks ago. Going back to July highs, the correction has been about 12%. We could be nearing a bottoming zone, but QQQ could overshoot to the downside, possibly bottoming around $325-$330 in a bearish case scenario.

This wave is now the fifth and potentially the last one lower. Therefore, we expect a bottoming process with more buying opportunities soon. The RSI is approaching the 30 level. Going below would suggest a highly oversold technical state for the tech market.

Fears of a recession, higher-for-longer anxiety, geopolitical dangers, and other temporary factors have fueled the fire burning down stock profits in recent weeks. However, much of the recent economic data has been better than expected, illustrating the economy's resilience. Also, corporate earnings are holding up well, and the labor market remains solid. Meanwhile, the Fed continues seeing progress on inflation and should pivot toward a more accessible monetary policy soon.

While more transitory near-term volatility is probable, high-quality tech stocks should outperform as we advance. This dynamic is especially true considering the potential for future AI growth and profitability. Several of my favorite technology stocks include Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

In a base case scenario, the QQQ could bottom around $330-$340, concluding a healthy 13-15% correction in the tech segment, setting up high-quality tech stocks for a significant rally into year-end and Q1 2024.

Tech Stocks Awaiting Liftoff

Many high-quality tech stocks have dropped considerably during this recent downturn. However, despite the probability of more near-term turbulence, we are approaching solid long-term entry points in many top tech stocks.

1. Alphabet - We discussed Google correcting into our $120-$125 buy-in range several weeks ago, and here it is. We have a post-earnings drop opportunity to get into Google at an excellent $120-$125 buy-in target.

GOOG (StockCharts.com )

Alphabet trades at only 18 times next year's consensus EPS estimates after the recent dip. Provided the solid strength in Google's core businesses and its robust growth potential, an 18-forward P/E ratio is very cheap. The correction has been about 15% from Google's recent top, but at $115, it would be around 20% if the market overshoots to the downside.

2. Nvidia - I've waited to increase my stake but couldn't resist as the stock hit $400 recently. While Nvidia is down by around 20% from its highs, it may come into my $350-$375 buy-in zone in the coming sessions if the selloff persists.

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

Regardless of the near-term turbulence, I remain bullish on Nvidia long-term. Also, Nvidia should report earnings on November 21, in about three weeks. There is a high probability that Nvidia will surpass consensus estimates, and momentum and sentiment should improve. Nvidia's forward P/E ratio (consensus estimates) is only 24 here. Thus, Nvidia is not expensive, contrary to what some may think.

3. Amazon - Another of my top holdings, Amazon stock has seen its correction, as shares dropped by 18% recently.

AMZN (StockCharts.com )

Amazon's stock was cratering, but it surged on better-than-expected Q3 results and constructive guidance. Amazon has explosive revenue and earnings growth potential and should continue outpacing consensus estimates as we advance.

4. Apple (AAPL) is QQQ's most significant holding, accounting for about 11% of the ETF's weight.

AAPL (StockCharts.com )

It's rare to see an Apple correction of this magnitude, but the stock dropped to 17.5% below its high. If Apple makes it down to $160, the correction will be at 20%, and we should see solid long-term bids for the stock.

The Takeaway

Many high-quality tech stocks have declined by significant margins since the correction began several months ago.

Here's how the correction has affected several of my favorite stocks:

Super Micro Computer - 33% correction ($360-$240).

Palantir - 32% correction ($20-$14).

Alphabet - 15% correction ($142-$120).

Amazon - 18% correction ($145-$118).

Tesla (TSLA) - 33% correction ($300-$200).

Nvidia - 20% correction ($500-$400).

AMD Inc. (AMD) - 30% correction ($133-$93).

These are several of my favorite momentum tech stocks, and we've witnessed considerable corrections in these top names. While we are going through a transitory period of increased turbulence, the fundamental backdrop is constructive for the leading technology firms globally. Many stocks are trading at deeply discounted levels and have significant growth prospects in AI, cybersecurity, and other fields. Moreover, the top companies in QQQ dominate other significant ETFs and market averages.

The top seven mega-cap tech stocks account for 44% of the Nasdaq 100 and about 27% of the S&P 500 (SP500). Therefore, where big tech goes, the market should follow. Also, we've seen the bear market in big tech, which ended around last October, with a successful retest around the end of last year.

We see tech holding up well relative to other market segments. The Nasdaq is still up by about 21% YTD, comparable to a 2% decline in the DJIA and a 3% drop for the NYSE index. Also, small caps have performed worst of all, with the Russell 2,000 now down by 7% for the year. Thus, big tech is leading the way, looking into the future. Other segments, including small caps, will likely need more recovery time but could play catch up to big tech soon.

Stocks - Relatively Inexpensive Now

P/E valuations (WSJ.com )

The DJIA trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 18. Moreover, the S&P 500 is trading at only about 18.5 forward earnings estimates. Perhaps more impressively, the Nasdaq trades at a forward P/E ratio of just 25 now, and the Russell 2K is down to just 22 times forward earnings here. When was the last time we saw small caps trading close to 20 times forward earnings? Also, at 25 times forward earnings, the Nasdaq appears relatively cheap. Moreover, we will likely see increasing growth and profitability potential for many top Nasdaq firms due to AI and other growth-oriented fields.

Crucial Data Week

Data (Investing.com)

We have an extensive data week ahead, as things kick off with CB consumer confidence numbers on Tuesday. CB consumer confidence is crucial, and we should see the read around 100. We want consumer numbers to stay within the estimates. A slightly softer reading is also acceptable. The main event is Wednesday, as the Fed delivers its interest rate decision and the FOMC statement/press conference.

Also critical is Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. The market expects around 188K, and we could see nonfarm payrolls in the 150-220K range. We want to avoid a number that is too hot, as it will suggest the Fed has more room for longer. On the other hand, we want a reasonable job number. If the nonfarm payrolls fall below 100K, it could imply that the jobs market is deteriorating, leading to a higher probability of a recession soon.

Nasdaq 100 futures: 1-Hour chart

NQ (thinkorswim)

The Nasdaq 100 (futures) may have formed a bottom around 14K. The critical support remains around the 14-14.2K area, and so long as we can maintain price action above this level, markets are safe. However, a breach could result in brief but volatile panic and capitulation-type selling. Therefore, we must sustain price action above this critical point. On the upside, the initial resistance is around 14.5K. Then, we can attempt a breakout above 15K, potentially moving to new ATHs in 2024 (next year). Wow, that's soon.