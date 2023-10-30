Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leidos: A Hidden Gem In An Overbought Defense Industry

Oct. 30, 2023 4:24 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)3 Comments
Summary

  • Leidos has a diverse service and product portfolio operating through three segments: Defense, Civil, and Health.
  • LDOS stock price looks extremely cheap at 12.2x NTM P/E with analyst expecting top and bottom line growth the next few years.
  • They generate high free cash flow and have a low dividend payout ratio indicating plenty of room for dividend growth.

Leidos office building in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Background

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500 company and leader in technology, engineering, and science, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The company is headquartered in

My name is Jake Blumenthal, and I’m glad that my page has sparked your interest. I serve as an Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to best support my clients, form my opinions, and develop investment theses. My research and data analysis shared allow me to clearly review the growth and value of companies along with a vast selection of funds and themes. It also enables me to identify both short-term trends and long-term opportunities. I strive to find winners for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk by utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques. If you would like to learn more about the services we offer at Meridian, what a financial advisor could do for you, or learn more about my investment process please reach out using my email or LinkedIn link below.Email: jblumenthal@meridianwealthllc.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Chefboy6969
Today, 4:31 PM
Comments (1.25K)
Leidos is a spin-off from LMT. It was LMT's IT division. Now its its own company. I received free shares along with every LMT share holder when it was spun-off. A great long term hold but has been stuck in 90 range for a year
Jake Blumenthal profile picture
Jake Blumenthal
Today, 4:39 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (93)
@Chefboy6969 I appreciate your insight and comment. Completely agree about a great long term hold, been consolidating in a range the past few years waiting for a catalyst to break out. Low 90s seem to be the bottom of the range, so definitely a good price to start to buy shares!
C
Chefboy6969
Today, 4:52 PM
Comments (1.25K)
@Jake Blumenthal your welcome, I would add to my position but i have been adding RTX to my portfolio instead, I see more upside with RTX. My fav sector is defense and i do, DD on all companies in sector. I follow the sector very closely. Good luck. With defense spending increasing and free cash flow increasing for all companies. Any defense stock is a good long term hold
