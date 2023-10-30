Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is among the largest telecom companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $140 billion. The company recently reported strong free cash flow ("FCF"), as it continues to invest in both its business and shareholder returns. As we'll see throughout this article, the company is a valuable long-term investment, that can drive substantial shareholder returns.

Verizon Results

Verizon had strong Q3 results that show the continued execution of the company's cellular business.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company managed to add 100k postpaid subs, starting from an already large customer base. It's also spent billions for decommissioning, obtaining early access to remaining C-band spectrum it's worked on. The company expects that to enable it to catch up in 5G, where it's fallen behind versus its peers recently.

The company ended its most recent quarter with 10.3 million broadband subs. Like AT&T, it's growing that segment of its portfolio quickly. The company has hit its 4th consecutive quarter with >400k net adds, and we expect growth there to continue.

Verizon Showed Strength in Operating Metrics

Financially, the company's results show a continued ability to perform.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The strength of the company's Q3 results is clearly visible. It added more than 430 thousand broadband net adds, with 72k fiber net adds. In fiber, the company is actually growing slower than AT&T which is spending many billions in capital to build up a large industry. Still it's reliable additional cash flow for the company's business.

The company's consumer retail net adds were small, but it was supported by business growth of more than 150 thousand net adds. Strength in the operating metrics should continue to support overall shareholder returns.

Verizon Cash Flow

At the end of the day, what matters is financials and the company's continued cash flow generation.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company earned $33.3 billion in revenue, down 2.6% YoY. Still, improvement in the company's margins enabled it generate $12.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA, up 0.2% YoY. Adjusted EPS of $1.22 / share did decline by 7.6% YoY, but still places the company at a comfortable mid-single-digit P/E, and shows its strength.

Verizon Investor Presentation

The company is continuing to invest massively in its business, after it was forced to build substantial spectrum to catch up with 5G. Capital expenditures YTD are $14.2 billion, on track to annualize at almost $20 billion. The company continues to pay a substantial dividend yield of almost 8%, showing the impact of interest rates and its debt load.

However, the company's YTD FCF of $14.6 billion can comfortably cover dividend expenditures of a mere $8.2 billion. Annualized, the company is at almost $10 billion in post dividend FCF. Net unsecured debt of $122.2 billion is substantial, and we'd like to see the company pay it down as it comes due, but financially the company remains strong.

Our View

Verizon has continuously been punished by the market. That hasn't been helped by the fact that the company was forced to spend $10s of billions on 5G spectrum for not investing early enough, bumping up its debt load, and rising interest rates have made its primarily shareholder returns (dividends) less attractive.

The company now offers an almost 8% dividend yield and has a $120 billion net debt load. Adjusting for prevailing interest rates, rerating the company's debt could add $3-4 billion to interest expenditures. The company's annualized FCF is almost $20 billion, and the company can comfortably afford its dividend with its punished share price.

We'd like to see the company pay down its debt as it comes due. The company has $14 billion due in the next year, much of which is just at a few % that we'd like to see it pay off. Paying off shorter term debt will help it save on interest and allocate more for long-term returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is growing competition. AT&T (T) is competing heavily in the fiber business and T-Mobile US (TMUS) is competing heavily in spectrum. Verizon was forced to spend $10s of billions on additional debt just to catch up to spectrum. That real cost is worth paying close attention to, it can hurt the company's long-term margins and returns.

Conclusion

Verizon has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company is growing broadband, fiber, and its cellular business. It's worked to build massive new 5G infrastructure, infrastructure that's expected to help with long-term growth. The company's share price is down almost 50% over the last few years as rising interest rates have hurt its dividend.

Going forward, we expect Verizon Communications Inc. to be able to continue paying its dividend, and improve its financial picture. That helps make the company a valuable long-term investment.