Investment Thesis

While W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has good long-term prospects due to continued outperformance in the High Touch segment and growing new customers and SKU count in the Endless Assortment segment, its growth rate is expected to moderate in the near term due to tough comparisons and the benefit from price increases waning. The margins are also expected to normalize from current high levels due to fewer value-added services and an unfavorable product mix shift in its Zoro business. While the valuation is at a slight discount compared to its historical averages, I believe it is appropriately reflecting the moderating growth. Hence, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

The company has seen good growth in the last few years driven by strong end-market demand as well as excellent execution. In the third quarter of 2023, the company's net sales increased 6.7% Y/Y to $4.208 billion and 8.4% Y/Y on a daily constant currency basis, driven by growth across the High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment segments. The High-Touch Solutions North America (HTS) segment's sales grew 7% Y/Y with an 8.5% Y/Y increase in daily sales (constant currency basis) due to solid volume growth as well as price increases. In addition, the segment saw growth across all geographies and a 7% and a 10% growth in large customers and mid-sized customers, respectively, in the U.S.

In the Endless Assortment (EA) segment, net sales increased 4.3% Y/Y and 9.2% on a daily, constant currency basis attributed to good enterprise customer growth partially offset by declining sales to non-core B2C customers and a 3% adverse impact of depreciating Japanese Yen.

Looking forward, the company should continue to post growth in the coming quarters but the growth rate should moderate. On its earnings call last week, management noted that the daily sales were up 4% Y/Y in October month-to-date (versus ~9% Y/Y growth in September). One of the reasons behind this moderation is difficult comps from last year which benefited from Hurricane Ian-related tarps sales and other sales. The price increases have also benefited the company's sales over the last couple of years as it implemented price increases to offset inflationary headwinds. However, inflationary headwinds are easing now and this should be less of a help (or even a headwind) in the coming quarters.

The company's longer-term growth story looks attractive though. The company is doing a really good job in terms of execution and continues to gain market share. In its High-Touch Solutions segment, the company has shared its target of outperforming the market by 400 bps to 500 bps every year on its investor day. Last quarter, the company posted 8.5% Y/Y growth in daily sales for the High-Touch segment nicely outperforming the U.S. MRO market growth of between 2.5% Y/Y and 3.5% Y/Y.

The company continues to work on its five growth initiatives - Merchandising, Marketing, Seller Coverage, Seller Effectiveness, and Customer Solutions - to drive outperformance. It recently broke ground for a new distribution center outside of Portland which is expected to further enhance service performance in the Pacific Northwest. I expect the continued strong execution in the company's High-Touch business should help it deliver above-market growth irrespective of macro conditions.

In the MonotaRO business of the Endless Assortment segment, the company continues to focus on gaining new enterprise customers and increasing repeat purchases from its existing B2B customers to drive strong growth. However, Zoro U.S. is seeing much more muted growth as strong core B2B sales are getting offset by weak non-core B2C sales which were down ~20% Y/Y last quarter. The company continues to gain new users and grow its SKU count which bodes well for its future growth. The total registered users in this segment were up 15% Y/Y while the company added 600,000 SKUs to Zoro last quarter pushing the total number of products offered to over 12.8 million.

Overall, I am optimistic about the company's growth looking forward. However, it should be moderate compared to the high single-digit/low double-digit rate that we have seen in the last few quarters.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q3 2023, the company's HTS segment's gross margin improved by 110 bps Y/Y attributed to sustained freight and supply chain efficiencies, and favorable product mix, partially offset by negative price/cost spread. The segment's operating margin also expanded 70 bps Y/Y as gross margin expansion more than offset higher marketing and headcount investments.

In the EA segment, gross margin declined 20 bps Y/Y due to unfavorable product mix at Zoro which more than offset the higher price realization and freight efficiencies at MonotaRO. The lower gross margin along with continued demand generation investments resulted in a 70 bps Y/Y decline in operating margin for the segment.

On a consolidated basis, margin expansion in the HTS segment effectively offset the contraction in margin in the EA segment and resulted in an 80 bps Y/Y increase in total gross margin to 39.3%. This Y/Y improvement in gross margin outweighed the SG&A deleverage resulting from continued demand generation investments and led to a 60 bps Y/Y expansion in total operating margin to 15.9%.

Looking forward, I expect the company's margins to normalize from the very strong levels it is currently seeing. In the last few quarters, the company's gross margin benefited from an outsized number of project-related value-added services in the High-Touch Segment which is unlikely to repeat going forward. Further, Zoro should see a negative product mix shift as B2C business, which has been seeing a sharp slowdown, has relatively higher margins.

The company's gross margin of over 39% last quarter is already above its FY25 target of 37% shared on investor day last year. While the company has benefited from relatively lesser competition in recent years ( as smaller peers were unable to source products properly due to supply chain disruption) and improving price realization, I believe as the supply chain-related headwinds fade and inflationary pressures ease, the company is likely to give away some of the pricing in order to remain competitive.

Valuation and Conclusion

GWW is currently trading at 19.44x FY23 consensus EPS estimates of $36.35 and 18.31x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $38.60. This is a discount versus the company's 5-year average forward P/E of 19.88x.

While the company is trading at slightly lower than historical valuations, the company's growth rate is also expected to be much more modest over the coming years justifying some of this discount. According to consensus estimates, due to a moderating growth rate and normalizing margins, the company's EPS growth is expected to slow to 6.19% in FY24 versus 22.57% in FY23.

While I like the company's long-term growth prospects, GWW stock appears appropriately priced at the current levels given moderating growth. Hence, I have a neutral rating on the stock.