Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W.W. Grainger: Good Long-Term Prospects But Moderating Growth

Oct. 30, 2023 4:43 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • W.W. Grainger is expected to see a moderation in its growth rate in the coming quarters.
  • Margins are expected to normalize from current levels due to fewer value-added services in the High-Touch segment and an unfavorable product mix shift in its Zoro business.
  • Valuation is lower than the historical average but seems appropriate given moderating growth.

Silver Bull and Bear on Newspaper

peterschreiber.media

Investment Thesis

While W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has good long-term prospects due to continued outperformance in the High Touch segment and growing new customers and SKU count in the Endless Assortment segment, its growth rate is expected to moderate

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.68K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GWW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.