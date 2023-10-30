Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Stock Pops Then Drops As Investors Digest Q3 Earnings Report

Oct. 30, 2023
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite reporting a significant double beat for Q3 2023, SoFi's beaten-down stock failed to hold onto a 15% pop from earlier this morning.
  • In this note, we shall break down SoFi's Q3 2023 report, and re-evaluate its fair value and projected returns.
  • Given the attractive long-term risk/reward on offer, I continue to rate SoFi stock a "Strong Buy" at $6.78 per share.
Introduction

On the back of reporting yet another blowout quarter, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock popped ~15% in early trading this morning; however, investors have faded this bounce quickly, with the stock down -1% as of writing.

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.49K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

d
deadhead213
Today, 4:37 PM
Premium
Comments (5.58K)
We’re a good 2-3 years before we see $sofi hit 20-25 ps
