Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC: 'Agency-Backed' Doesn't Mean Risk-Free Investment

Oct. 30, 2023 5:08 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)4 Comments
Diesel profile picture
Diesel
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp is a mortgage REIT that focuses on agency-backed mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.
  • There appears to be a huge misconception that AGNC is a risk-free investment because it invests in government-guaranteed instruments, but this misconception could be costly.
  • AGNC is heavily leveraged, with a leverage ratio of almost 8x, and its dividend payments have significantly decreased over the past decade.
  • If you are heavily leveraged in a "risk-free" investment, it becomes not quite "risk-free" anymore as we already saw with some regional banks blowing up while holding treasuries.

hand Coin tree The tree grows on the pile. Saving money for the future. Investment Ideas and Business Growth. Green background with bokeh sun

sarayut

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a mortgage REIT company that focuses on agency-backed (also known as government-guaranteed) mortgage securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. I believe one of the biggest misconceptions about this company is that it is a risk-free investment in

This article was written by

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
2.21K Followers
I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
CPA022784
Today, 6:17 PM
Comments (1.71K)
Many, many types of risk in financial companies. Credit risk is very important, but just one. Sometimes, equally important are risks such as liquidity (the bank failures), operating risk, interest rate risk (and the related basis risk), hedging risk, etc. All must be considered and evaluated, not just credit risk.
upnorthwi profile picture
upnorthwi
Today, 6:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.14K)
Good article.
John_III_XVI profile picture
John_III_XVI
Today, 5:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.69K)
Thank you for this realistic picture of the "real" AGNC. So many income investors are screaming how low this price drop has made AGNC investible.

They are blind as to why the total dividend percentage continues to climb higher. Even when you tell them that it is because of the decrease in value they say that it does not matter. They are blind to their loss & the extremely high potential for continued dividend cuts. To each their own I guess & for everyone else caveat emptor. ;>)
d
double trouble
Today, 5:14 PM
Premium
Comments (122)
What is their bond duration?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.