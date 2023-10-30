Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Volkswagen: Electric Vehicle Keeps The Company Resilient During A Difficult Year

Oct. 30, 2023 5:26 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)VLKAF, VWAPY1 Comment
Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
162 Followers

Summary

  • Volkswagen's stock continues to face downward pressure following the recent announcement by the German automaker that it has revised its profit margin expectations for the current year.
  • Volkswagen now anticipates its adjusted operating income to remain at the same level as the previous year, standing at €22.5 billion ($23.9 billion).
  • Volkswagen reported third-quarter results on Thursday after releasing this profit warning and the German car maker's after-tax profit for Q3 was 4.35 billion euros ($4.60 billion).
  • Positive information is that sales rose 3.5% in the quarter to 2.31 million cars, while deliveries jumped 7.4% but production fell 2.8% to 2.17 million units.
  • Volkswagen stock has shed more than 30% in market value since the turn of the year and our valuation model implies that Volkswagen stock is currently undervalued.
Lisbon, Portugal - January 27, 2019 A close-up of a titanium dis

Ivan Kyryk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) stands as a prominent global automotive manufacturer, renowned for its substantial size and extensive international footprint. The company's strategic emphasis on electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility solutions positions it favorably to capitalize on the escalating global shift

This article was written by

Ivan Lee profile picture
Ivan Lee
162 Followers
All things Decarbonization Tech, Space Tech and Renewable Energy - follow me if you share the same interests. - Ivan is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), a licensed investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, and an investor looking at undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models, and great prospects. - I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn. Therefore, my analysis generally focuses on the technological and financial fundamental aspects, rather than short-term trading practices. You have to understand thoroughly what the company is about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
swissone
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (19)
You missed something... How about a conclusion?
"our valuation model implies that Volkswagen stock is currently undervalued." AND we estimate fair value to be: $__.__ per share.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VWAGY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VWAGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWAGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.