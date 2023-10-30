primeimages

The Fed will hold their next to last FOMC meeting of the year this week, and expectations are that the Fed will again pause and leave the Fed Funds rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

The Fed last hiked rates by 25 basis points in July. This will most likely be the Fed’s second consecutive FOMC meeting with a pause in rates, and third of the last four meetings without a rate hike.

In a recent speech before the Economic Club of New York Fed Chairman Powell hinted at a pause:

“Given the uncertainties and risks, and how far we have come, the committee is proceeding carefully.”

But this is by no means a sign of a pivot.

Powell stated “Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth, or that tightness in the labor market is no longer easing, could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.”

That evidence appeared with last Thursday’s release of third quarter GDP which came in at a whopping 4.9%. This was above expectations of 4.7% and more than double the 2.1% growth in the second quarter.

The economy’s resilience is a product of a strong job market, and people are still spending despite above target inflation and rising interest rates.

While the Fed may be pausing again in hiking rates, they are not done tightening in my view.

The Other Fed Policy Tool Of Quantitative Tightening

When the Fed announced their Policy Normalization plan in December 2021, it had two main components.

The primary tool was to raise the target range for Fed Funds.

The secondary component was to reduce the Federal Reserve’s asset holdings in a gradual and predictable manner. This is more commonly known as Quantitative Tightening (QT.)

The Fed Funds target is the major focus of financial markets, and gets much of the press with regard to Fed Policy. Since the first hike in March 2022 the Fed has raised the Fed Funds rate at 11 of 13 FOMC meetings, (soon to be 11 of 14 meetings) for a total increase of 525 basis points to the target range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

QT gets much less attention, and I believe that is by design. The QT plan is to allow securities from the Fed’s SOMA portfolio to roll-off by up to $95 billion per month. That is, as securities in the SOMA portfolio mature, the proceeds up to $60 billion in Treasuries and up to $35 billion in MBS, are not reinvested, thereby reducing the overall size of the SOMA portfolio.

The QT plan was implemented in June 2022, and has been running on autopilot for the past 17 months. The Fed has referred to QT as something that quietly runs in the background.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was famously quoted as saying QT “will be like watching paint dry.”

Results of QT

Over the past 17 months the most obvious results of the QT program is that the Fed has yet to hit their monthly target.

Since QT has been in full implementation, following a gradual introduction, the Fed has been averaging $75 billion of security roll-offs per month. This is well short of the $95 billion target.

Federal Reserve

The main reason for the shortfall has to do with the Fed’s MBS holdings.

When the Fed began planning for implementing their QT program, they were receiving an average of $70 billion per month in principal payments on their MBS holdings. This was a combination of regularly scheduled principal amortization and prepayments due to refinancings and sales. Setting a target of $35 billion per month of roll-offs at the time seemed reasonable.

However, as mortgage rates have risen since QT began, new mortgage applications and refinancings have fallen dramatically. This has altered the cash flow stream the fed has received from their MBS holdings.

By September 2022 when QT was fully in place, the SOMA portfolio was only receiving scheduled amortization on their MBS holdings of roughly $19 billion per month. There were practically no prepayments. This made it impossible for the Fed to hit their target of MBS reduction through roll-offs.

Since full implementation, MBS roll-offs have averaged $18.8 billion per month, or 54% of target. Treasury roll-offs have averaged $56.3 billion per month, or 94% of plan.

Cumulatively, though, the Fed has made significant progress in reducing their SOMA portfolio through QT.

Since peaking at $8.8 trillion, the SOMA portfolio has been cut to $7.6 trillion, a $1.2 trillion decline.

Federal reserve

How We Got Here

To understand the current situation, it is helpful to look back to the Great Financial Crisis ('GFC') of 2008. The Fed was very aggressive at that time in their efforts to prevent the economy from collapsing. They changed their methods of operations in several ways to address the crisis.

First, they used their most effective monetary policy tool by cutting the Fed Funds Rate to almost zero. Once they reached the Zero Lower Bound, they turned to more unconventional methods.

Next, using Open Market Operations, the Fed embarked on a series of Large-Scale Asset Purchases, more commonly known as Quantitative Easing (QE,) to try to stimulate the economy and add liquidity to the system. This resulted in a massive expansion of their balance sheet, from a pre-crisis $850 billion to a peak of almost $9 trillion.

Traditionally, under Open Market Operations, the Fed would buy mostly short -term US Treasury securities to avoid credit risk and interest rate risk. However, during this period, they deviated from this historical policy.

For the first time since the early 1990’s, the Fed purchased Federal Agency and GSE mortgage-backed securities as part of their SOMA holdings. They were attempting to improve the liquidity of banks by removing these illiquid securities, which were partially responsible for the onset of the GFC, from bank balance sheets.

Additionally, the Fed also deviated from their policy of mostly buying short-term US Treasury securities by purchasing a larger percentage of US Treasury Notes and US Treasury Bonds. These holdings significantly extended the average duration of their portfolio. The Treasury Notes and Bonds, combined with the Agency MBS, dramatically increased the interest rate exposure of the Fed’s SOMA portfolio.

These measures were always intended to be temporary. Once the economy stabilized and the crisis had passed, the goal was to remove the extraordinary measures used to combat the crisis, to drain the liquidity that had been added, and to return to a more normal policy.

The fear has always been that this dramatic infusion of liquidity would be inflationary, but for several years this fear was unfounded. Inflation initially remained quite stable. However, by 2021 inflation finally appeared and breached the Fed’s 2% price stability target.

Although the Fed was slow to respond, viewing the initial rise in inflation as “transitory,” once they recognized the durability of the spike, they acted aggressively.

The Fed had a plan in place for Policy Normalization, and they began executing that plan.

Goal of QT is Liquidity Reduction

The unconventional tool of QE was executed during a time of crisis to inject liquidity into the financial system to prevent a calamity.

Now that the Fed is reversing course, the monetary policy tool they are using is QT. This is because they have control over the size of their balance sheet. However, the Fed’s true goal is to reduce liquidity.

The economic theory is that by reducing liquidity, the Fed will be withdrawing the source of the inflationary pressures that were caused by the creation of the liquidity under QE. The elimination of this liquidity leads to higher interest rates.

The sources of liquidity exist on the liability side of the Fed’s balance sheet, and it doesn’t control them directly.

Lesson in Fed Balance Sheet Liability Management

There are four main liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet. They are broken into two categories.

The first category is the Non-Interest Bearing liabilities. This consists of Federal Reserve notes and the Treasury General Account (TGA.)

The Federal Reserve notes are banknotes, or paper currency. Historically, Federal Reserve notes were the largest liability of the Fed, but this changed in 2008.

The TGA is the essentially the Treasury’s checking account, held at the Fed, from which the Treasury pays all of the bills of the government.

Until 2008, all of the liabilities of the Fed fell into the Non-Interest Bearing category. Under this structure, the Fed always had a positive net interest margin. The assets on their balance sheet, typically short-term Treasury securities, earned some level of interest income, and the liabilities had virtually no cost.

The second category is the Interest Bearing liabilities. This consists of bank deposits and reverse repurchase agreements.

Bank deposits, or bank reserves, are balances from more than 5,000 depository institutions held at the Fed. With the introduction of QE in 2008, the Fed began paying interest on these bank deposits. This was one of the changes the Fed made in how they conducted monetary policy, under the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. The Interest Rate On Reserve Balances (IORB) is an important tool for the Fed in controlling the Fed Funds Rate.

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (RRPs) were instituted in 2013. They are a way for non-bank financial institutions to place short-term cash in a secured investment and earn a market rate of return. For the Fed, they provide another tool for conducting monetary policy and lifting the Fed Funds rate.

Liquidity

The liquidity described above is represented by the Interest Bearing liabilities.

When QE was implemented in 2008 the Fed bought large quantities of Treasury and MBS securities to inject liquidity into the financial system to prevent an economic catastrophe and to bring interest rates down.

When the Fed purchased the securities, they didn’t actually have the money to pay for them, they created it, in the form of bank reserves. This is how monetary policy works.

When they Fed bought the securities from banks, they deposited newly created bank reserves into the banks’ account at the Fed, thereby injecting liquidity into the financial system.

The chart below graphically represents the growth in the Fed liabilities since 2008. The Green line is the total liabilities on the Fed balance sheet, while the red line is the Interest Bearing liabilities and the blue line is the Non-Interest Bearing liabilities.

FRED

Immediately preceding the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, the Fed’s total liabilities stood at $850 billion and were almost exclusively Non-Interest Bearing liabilities.

At the peak, when QE ended, total liabilities had increased tenfold to $8.7 trillion. The Interest-Bearing liabilities, or the liquidity that the Fed created, stood at $5.9 trillion.

It is this liquidity that the Fed wants to drain under QT.

When QT began in the second quarter of 2022, while the Fed was reducing their SOMA portfolio consistently each month, the liquidity seemed to stagnate. It remained relatively stable. Then, with the advent of the regional banking crisis in March 2023, the liquidity actually increased. The Fed extended several different lending facilities to accommodate the takeover of 3 large regional banks, and in doing so they actually increased liquidity by creating new reserves to provide the necessary loans to the problem banks. Liquidity peaked at over $6 trillion.

Federal reserve

Since then, however, as the Fed began easing back on their rate hikes, QT has provided additional tightening through the more rapid reduction in liquidity.

From the March peak, $1.35 trillion in liquidity has been withdrawn, while only $579 billion in SOMA portfolio assets have rolled off.

As was expected, the reduction in liquidity has caused interest rates to rise. During the liquidity drawdown, the yield on the 10 -year US Treasury note has jumped 150 basis points to 4.86%, after briefly touching 5.00% last week. This is the highest yield for the 10-year in 16 years.

Trading Economics

Benefit of Liquidity Reduction

The goal of QT through the withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system is to bring inflation down to the Fed’s target rate of 2.0%. Some progress has been made on that front, as the core PCE has been cut to 3.9%.

But there’s been a secondary benefit to the Fed from the liquidity drain. As I’ve written about often here, the Fed has an asset/liability mismatch, which has caused the Fed to record operating losses for more than a year.

Simply put, the Fed is earning roughly 2.0% on their fixed rate assets, while they must pay 5.33% on their variable rate liabilities, causing a negative net interest margin.

The way for the Fed to extricate themselves from this operating loss is to reduce the size of their asset/liability mismatch. Shrinking their balance sheet through QT accomplishes this.

With the amount of QT to date, the Fed has been able to reduce, although not eliminate, the magnitude of their operating losses.

The 4-week average of the Fed’s weekly losses peaked at -$2.8 billion just before the spring 2023 banking crisis. As the liquidity has been dramatically cut since then, the 4-week average weekly loss has been cut to -$2.0 billion.

Federal Reserve

Clearly, there is still more to be done on this front.

Conclusion

The Fed will probably conclude this week’s FOMC meeting with another pause.

This does not mean, however, that they are done with their tightening.

As Chairman Powell has indicated, there may still be another rate hike on the table.

Even if not, though, the Fed will continue with their tight policy through QT. Chairman Powell has suggested that QT may continue for at least another year.

By the further draining of liquidity the Fed is moving towards their price stability target of 2%. In addition, through QT they are reducing the size of their asset liability mismatch and moving towards eliminating their operating losses.