Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Update: Quantitative Tightening Goal Of Draining Liquidity Is Finally Working

Oct. 30, 2023 5:28 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
509 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed is expected to pause and leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged at their next meeting.
  • The economy's resilience is shown by the strong job market and consumer spending despite inflation and rising interest rates.
  • The Fed's Quantitative Tightening program has been running on autopilot for the past 17 months, reducing the size of their balance sheet.

2023 Uncertainty QT Global financial crisis investment and managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency

primeimages

The Fed will hold their next to last FOMC meeting of the year this week, and expectations are that the Fed will again pause and leave the Fed Funds rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.

The Fed last

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
509 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.