Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Reasons To Consider Cogent Communications

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.95K Followers

Summary

  • Cogent Communications has delivered double-digit returns on a YTD basis, but has underperformed its peers in the communication services sector.
  • The integration of the T-Mobile Wireline Business could make Cogent Communications a powerhouse, with potential for significant EBITDA improvements.
  • Forward valuations don't capture this adequately.
  • The stock currently yields almost 6% (120bps above the long-term average) and a rapid reduction in leverage could embolden the distribution theme even more.
  • On the charts, the risk-reward, particularly on the weekly chart, looks enticing.
Abstract connected dots and lines. Concept of AI technology, Motion of digital data flow.

your_photo

Introduction

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a Washington-based entity that serves as a low-cost high-speed internet service provider across 51 countries around the world. Besides the core offering of internet access, CCOI also offers data center colocation space.

This year the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.95K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CCOI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCOI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCOI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.